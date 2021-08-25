 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Federal election poll tracker: Follow the latest Nanos-Globe-CTV numbers ahead of Sept. 20′s vote

Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

On Sept. 20, Canadians will choose, in the middle of a pandemic, between federal parties who hope to tilt the balance of the minority Parliament. Together with CTV and Nanos Research, The Globe and Mail is doing daily surveys to track which party and leader Canadians prefer. Check back here each morning throughout the campaign for the latest results, and learn more below about the survey methodology.

Read the full methodology: tgam.ca/election-polls

SURVEY METHODOLOGY

A national random telephone survey (land- and cell-line sample using live agents) of 1,200 Canadians is conducted by Nanos Research throughout the campaign over three-day periods. Each evening a new group of 400 eligible voters are interviewed. The daily tracking figures are based on a three-day rolling sample comprised of 1,200 interviews. To update the tracking, a new day of interviewing is added and the oldest day dropped. The margin of error for a survey of 1,200 respondents is plus or minus 2.8 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. The respondent sample is stratified geographically and by gender. The data may be weighted by age according to data from the 2016 Canadian Census administered by Statistics Canada.

Nanos also compiles a weekly “Party Power Index” that measures federal party brands based on four of the poll questions. Learn more about how the index works here.

Story continues below advertisement

SURVEY QUESTIONS

  • What is your most important national issue of concern?
  • For each of the following federal political parties, please tell me if you would consider or not consider voting for it. (The parties, listed in randomized order by the pollster, are the Liberals, Conservatives, NDP, Bloc Québécois, Greens and People’s Party.)
  • For those parties you would consider voting for federally, could you please rank your top two current local preferences?
  • (For undecided respondents) Are you currently leaning towards any particular federal party? If you are, which party would that be?
  • As you may know, at the federal level, (rotate order of names) Justin Trudeau is the leader of Liberal Party, Erin O’Toole is the leader of the Conservative Party, Yves-François Blanchet is the leader of the Bloc Québécois, Jagmeet Singh is the leader of the NDP, Annamie Paul is leader of the Green Party, and Maxime Bernier is the leader of the People’s Party of Canada. Of the current federal political party leaders, could you please rank your top two current preferences for Prime Minister?
  • For each of the following federal political party leaders, do you think they have or do not have the qualities to be a good political leader? (The leaders, listed in randomized order by the pollster, are Justin Trudeau, Erin O’Toole, Jagmeet Singh, Yves-François Blanchet, Annamie Paul and Maxime Bernier.)
  • On a scale of 0 to 10, where 0 is you will absolutely vote in person and 10 is you will absolutely vote by mail, how do you think you will cast your vote in the upcoming federal election?

ARCHIVE OF RESULTS (BY RELEASE DATE)

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies