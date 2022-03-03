Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mary Ng, the minister for international trade, export promotion, small business and economic development, make an announcement, in Ottawa, on March 3.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The federal government launched the Canada Digital Adoption Program Thursday, a $4-billion package of grants and loans aimed at encouraging small and medium-sized businesses to expand their online presence.

The program was first announced nearly a year ago in the 2021 federal budget. Applications for both grants and loans opened Thursday.

The program includes $1.4-billion in grants and advisory services and up to $2.6-billion in loans.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mary Ng, the Minister for International Trade, Export Promotion, Small Business and Economic Development, made the announcement Thursday in Ottawa.

Smaller businesses with at least one employee can apply for a $2,400 “micro-grant” to offset costs such as website development, search engine optimization, subscription fees for e-commerce platforms and social media advertising.

A larger “Boost Your Business Technology” grant worth up to $15,000 will be available to companies with revenue between $500,000 and $100-million and fewer than 500 employees.

The government said this grant can be spent in areas like new customer software, digital inventory management systems, network security improvements and robotics.

In addition to the grant programs, companies can apply for an interest-free loan of up to $100,000 from the Business Development Bank of Canada for digital adoption spending.

Another aspect involves an incentive for businesses to hire young people. The government says it has partnered with Magnet, a not-for-profit organization, to place up to 16,800 students and young Canadians with businesses. The program involves a wage subsidy to employers of up to $7,300 to retain a postsecondary student or recent postsecondary graduate.

“I know taking that first step can be daunting,” said Ms. Ng. “And that’s why we’ve developed a national network of fantastic service providers and youth advisers to help you take advantage of e-commerce, implement an online payment system [and] do that digital marketing to reach new customers in your communities, across Canada, or even around the world.”

