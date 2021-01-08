 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

A chastening for Trump allies, but not the death of disinformation

Campbell Clark
Campbell Clark
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Pro-Trump supporters storm the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 in Washington, DC.

Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Hours after a reckoning, truth was still taking a beating in U.S. politics.

Who stormed the Capitol and broke into the Congress? Antifa, suggested Laura Ingraham, the Fox News host. Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, suggested the same thing: It was lefties, not Trumpists.

NBC News calculated Wednesday evening that already 7,000 accounts had posted tweets claiming antifa protesters “posing” as Mr. Trump’s supporters had been behind the violence. Congressman Matt Gaetz, Republican of Florida, used his time on the floor of the House of Representatives to advance those conspiracy theories.

Story continues below advertisement

The plain evidence was there. Mr. Trump had ginned up the crowd himself before the attack. So had Mr. Giuliani. Then they stormed the Capitol. There’s no evidence of antifa agitators, but Heaven knows if there were a few, they didn’t need to do any actual agitating.

The crowd was fuelled by a feeling of righteousness, believing falsely that they were there to rectify what they saw as a stolen election. That lie wasn’t just spread by Mr. Trump. It was spread by a lot of people.

After Wednesday’s riot, there were some chastened faces. Oklahoma Senator James Lankford, a picture of regret, withdrew his objection to the election result, saying he wanted to raise concerns, but not this way. South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, more disingenuously, belatedly noted the many courts that had ruled against Mr. Trump’s election appeals.

There was a sense that some Trump allies realized they’d help build this fire, and were shrinking back after they had been burned. But there are still people who want to wield the fire of disinformation. Will their own partisans – their own political allies and their supporters – fight it next time?

That’s a democratic problem that will last beyond Mr. Trump’s next 12 days, will reach beyond the United States, and isn’t the reserve of right or left.

More than one astonishing thing happened Wednesday. One was a president of the United States exhorting a mob to storm Congress. Another was that the mob did it. A third was that some large number of Americans, probably millions, believed it was justified. The disinformation worked.

So you have to think people will keep trying it. After Mr. Trump. Either on the right or the left.

Story continues below advertisement

There’s no compelling reason why it would be confined to the U.S., either, and never creep into a quiet country like Canada. At the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, a correspondent for Canadian website The Rebel was tweeting appreciatively about the crowd, claiming the presidency was stolen and soliciting donations over Twitter. The chaotic opinionizing of social media is staying with us in some form, too, because free speech demands it. It would be nice to think, again, that democracy thrives on free speech.

What we should learn from Mr. Trump’s tenure is that the duty of a democrat, of politicians and partisans, is to fight disinformation first and foremost from their own political tribe – the things that go beyond political spin and policy disputes into ginning up outrage and a sense of moral certainty with conspiracy theories and lies. Citizens had better start judging them on how dutiful they are.

American political polarization, and its mistrust, helped Mr. Trump promote his unreality. But it could never have succeeded without disinformation propagated by others. Not just political differences, but the embrace of lies and conspiracy theories, which he took up with the birthers, fed against opponents, and fuelled in office. He pushed the notion of a Deep State inside government conspiring against him and winked at messianic QAnon crackpottery. The believers came to the Capitol.

For months, Mr. Trump had primed the pump for claims of a stolen election. His opponents and many in the U.S. media decried it, but many of Mr. Trump’s supporters were out of earshot. They didn’t believe it when they heard it. Only Mr. Trump’s political tribe, in this case the Republican Party, could have reached some of them. Some were partisan enough to fight for their side and disregard the dangerous excess. Many didn’t want to criticize their own side. Or cross Mr. Trump. Or his base.

On Thursday, some of those folks were looking like they’d seen a monster, up close. The people like Mr. Gaetz who suggested it maybe didn’t really happen seemed to be outnumbered. But the disinformation monster showed us just how vulnerable a strong democracy can be, and it hasn’t gone away.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies