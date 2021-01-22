 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

A very Trudeau mistake created this governor-general fiasco

Campbell Clark
Campbell Clark
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Julie Payette and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau take part in a news conference announcing Payette's appointment as Canada's governor general, in the Senate foyer on Parliament Hill, on July 13, 2017.

Chris Wattie/Reuters

It turns out that there are some qualifications required for the post of governor-general. A willingness to live at Rideau Hall. An understanding that the viceregal personage mustn’t go AWOL from the RCMP on a morning jog. A modicum of grace in dealing with underlings.

And so Julie Payette, who seemed to tick all the symbolic boxes for a viceregal appointment, had to go because she lacked the personal qualifications. Her tenure is now marked by one notable success: She left before anyone had to call the Queen.

That does Prime Minister Justin Trudeau a big favour, in that the complaints about Ms. Payette won’t keep festering any longer, and he won’t have to engage in the messy business of figurative vice-regicide by calling Buckingham Palace to ask for her ouster.

Story continues below advertisement

But it is still a singular and unprecedented failure that falls at the feet of Mr. Trudeau.

Back in 2017, when he picked the former astronaut, Mr. Trudeau and his advisers were apparently so enthralled with ticking those symbolic boxes, of installing the candidate who neatly fit the image, that they obviously didn’t do enough to check on who she really was.

That’s a very Trudeau kind of mistake.

Most Canadians don’t have too clear a picture of what the governor-general does, or should be, but you can be pretty sure they don’t like to think of the Queen’s representative in Canada as someone who uses the viceregal position to harass and berate employees. People make allowances for the cognitive dissonance of elevating a fellow Canadian into the gilded cage, but not for displays of entitlement.

The complaints that were aired in media, that she berated employees, verbally abused some until they cried, and created a toxic workplace, weren’t automatic firing offences, but they embarrassed the institution. The report that just landed, internally, was said to be scathing, though the government swept the details under the rug. Ms. Payette – without really accepting blame – decided it was time to move on.

Less than four years ago, she was Mr. Trudeau’s celebrity pick. A former astronaut, an accomplished woman, bilingual, someone who already had schools named after her. On the surface, she was the very image of the modern governor-general the still-newish Trudeau Liberals wanted.

But we now know that proper vetting might have shown her temperament was ill suited for the job. She didn’t want to live at Rideau Hall. She bristled at being followed by security, and reportedly took off for a jog without telling the RCMP. The National Police Federation took the unusual step Thursday of saying it hopes that now, RCMP members will be able to experience a more positive work environment.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Trudeau’s advisers may have felt there were good explanations for the fact that Ms. Payette had been charged with assault in 2011, and the charge, after all, was dropped.

But Mr. Trudeau’s advisers obviously didn’t do enough to poke into her history heading the Montreal Science Centre, whose former employees have told reporters she was a harsh boss, or at the Canadian Olympic Committee, where she faced workplace complaints. The Trudeau team failed to discover her poor marks in the important category of “works well with others.”

To make matters worse, when she was appointed, she was allowed to bring a friend, Assunta di Lorenzo, to work as her deputy. The person in that post, secretary to the governor-general, which had previously been held by seasoned senior civil servants, is responsible for professionalism in the office, and presumably, for keeping governors-general from haranguing the staff. Instead of the officials of an institution, this governor-general was allowed the entourage of a star.

When the rumours of tantrums started to circulate in Ottawa, the official who would normally be expected to do something about it was Ms. Payette’s hand-picked sidekick.

It’s too much, of course, to ask that the government of the day foresee future problems with every appointee. But Mr. Trudeau’s team, salivating over their celebrity pick, glossed over its responsibility to vet the temperament of the person who would be the ceremonial commander-in-chief and, in rare but possible circumstances, the arbiter of constitutional convention. It turns out not everyone is suited to the job.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies