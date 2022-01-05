Minister of Health Jean-Yves Duclos speaks during an update on the government’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, on Dec. 10, 2021.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

An additional 140 million rapid tests will be delivered to provinces and territories this month, says Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos.

While speaking at a news conference in Ottawa along with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Mr. Duclos said the tests will be allocated to the provinces and territories on a per-capita basis as requested by those levels of government. He also said that deliveries are already underway.

“Rapid tests are proving an important tool in helping Canadians reduce the spread of Omicron,” he said.

Rapid tests are becoming increasingly popular in Canada as a tool to detect COVID-19, particularly as access to polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests become more difficult as cases numbers rise. The federal government has procured the tests and the provinces and territories are responsible for their distribution.

Mr. Duclos said that before December 2021 that the federal government delivered 85 million tests to provinces and territories. Last month alone, he said that an additional 35 million tests were delivered.

“These are challenging times, but they will not last forever,” he said. “We have the tools we need to get through this pandemic.”

Mr. Trudeau said Wednesday that jurisdictions such as Nova Scotia have made extensive use of rapid tests and they constitute another tool in the tool box.

For subscribers: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.