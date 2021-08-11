Admiral Art McDonald says he’s returning as chief of the defence staff after investigation

Admiral Art McDonald says he plans to resume his role as chief of the defence staff – Canada’s top soldier – after an investigation into an allegation against him found no evidence.
His plan was outlined in a statement issued Wednesday by his lawyers.
The admiral “has decided return to his duties and functions immediately,” said Michael Edelson and Rory Fowler.
The only change between February, when the matter arose, and now “is that there is now a compelling reason to conclude that the allegations were without merit,” the statement said.
“Now that he has been exonerated, it is appropriate for Admiral McDonald to return to his duties as … Given that it was his decision to step aside, it is now his decision – indeed obligation – to return to his duties.”
There was no immediate response from the federal government. In a statement this week, the Privy Council Office said no decision had been reached on Adm. McDonald’s professional future, whether he would return to the role.
“A determination on next steps will be made in due course,” said a statement issued by spokesperson Pierre-Alain Bujold.
The Prime Minister’s Office, the Department of National Defence and the Minister of National Defence were also contacted by The Globe and Mail, but each had no comment.
Adm. McDonald had been chief of the defence staff for just five weeks before taking leave in February after an announcement about the allegation by Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan. There was no announcement on details of the allegations against Adm. McDonald, who replaced Jonathan Vance as commander of the Canadian Armed Forces. Mr. Vance was charged with obstruction of justice last month under the Criminal Code.
Last week, the Canadian Forces Provost Marshal said the investigation by the Canadian Forces National Investigation Service (CFNIS) did not reveal evidence to support the laying of charges against Adm. McDonald under either the Code of Service Discipline or the Criminal Code of Canada.
“In this particular case, CFNIS was able to both identify and interview a large number of potential witnesses. The evidence gathered from these witnesses was considered in the ultimate determination that the evidence did not support the laying of any charges,” Provost Marshal Brigadier-General Simon Trudeau said.
In light of privacy rights, the service said it would not have any further comment.
Referring to the announcement, Adm. McDonald’s lawyers said, “The only logical conclusion that can be drawn from the decision not to charge is that the evidence gathered did not rise to even the low threshold required. The complaint was unfounded.”
The absence of any charges, said the lawyers, “is indicative of the absence of blameworthy conduct. As the investigation revealed, the complaint was groundless.”
A government source told The Globe earlier this year that background checks on the admiral did not turn up allegations of sexual misconduct. The Globe is not identifying the source because they were not authorized to speak about the matter.
Canada’s Armed Forces have been in turmoil for months over allegations of misconduct involving senior officers, and the government has faced questions about its handling of the file.
Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.