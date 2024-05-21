Advertisement for Greg Fergus event removed from Liberal Party website

Open this photo in gallery: Speaker of the House of Commons Greg Fergus on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on May 1, 2024.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

An advertisement for an event organized for Liberal MP Greg Fergus, who also serves as Speaker of the House of Commons, has been removed from the Liberal Party’s website after a Conservative MP raised concerns about it.

In a four-page letter sent to Mr. Fergus Tuesday morning, Conservative MP Chris Warkentin took issue with an advertisement for “A Summer Evening with the Honourable Greg Fergus.”

The posting about the event, to be held next month, included a line that “Pierre Poilievre and the Conservatives propose reckless policies that would risk our health, safety and pocketbooks.”

Mr. Warkentin, who represents the Alberta riding of Grande Prairie-Mackenzie, said the event was being promoted by attacking Mr. Poilievre and included partisan and inflammatory language.

A Speaker of the House of Commons cannot credibly claim to be objectively policing debate in the House of Commons by day while holding “partisan attack rallies against the Leader of the Official Opposition by night,” he added.

Mr. Warkentin also said this shows that Mr. Fergus is not fit to serve in his role.

The job of the Speaker is to essentially be a referee. Their actions must be impartial to preserve the trust of the House.

“I recognize that any sitting Speaker who intends to seek re-election as an MP must also consider fundraising,” Mr. Warkentin said.

“But I note that your advertised event does not appear to be a fundraiser, as there is no ticketed price. With such a highly partisan description, your event appears more akin to a partisan political rally than anything else.”

In response to Mr. Warkentin’s concerns, Mathieu Gravel, the director of outreach and media relations for the Speaker’s Office, said in a Tuesday statement that the event was organized by Mr. Fergus’ riding association for Hull-Aylmer to assist with his re-election efforts.

“The Speaker’s office had discussed this event with the Clerk of the House of Commons, who raised no concerns, since this event is taking place in Mr. Fergus’s riding, which is permitted,” Mr. Gravel said.

“The Hull-Aylmer Federal Liberal Association, which is organizing the event, did not know the event was posted on the Party’s website. They asked that it be removed as soon as possible; it has now been taken down.”

The text on the website was a generic text produced by the party and it had not been approved by Mr. Fergus’s team, Mr. Gravel added.

Mr. Warkentin raised concerns about the advertisement in the House of Commons on Tuesday morning.

“It has simply become impossible to make any distinction now between the member from Hull-Alymer, who also serves as the Speaker, and the Liberal member from Hull-Alymer,” he said, adding the Speaker has failed to show impartiality required in his role.

“In turn, he can no longer count on the trust and goodwill from members from all corners of this House. That is not where this House ought to be.”

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland defended Mr. Fergus with a brief comment when asked about the matter at a news conference on Parliament Hill.

“Our government continues to have confidence in the Speaker,” she said, without elaborating further.

In his letter to the Speaker, Mr. Warkentin said that other instances show that Mr. Fergus is not adequately suited to serve in the role of Speaker. Mr. Fergus was elected as Speaker in October, 2023.

For example, he said Mr. Fergus recently used his authority as Speaker to remove the Conservative Leader from the House of Commons over remarks made about Justin Trudeau while he said the Prime Minister used “equally questionable” language “merely seconds before.”

Last December, Mr. Fergus came under fire for participating in a congratulatory video for John Fraser, the former interim leader of the Ontario Liberals, who is a long-time personal friend. In the video screened at the party meeting where Bonnie Crombie was named Ontario Liberal Leader, Mr. Fergus wore his Commons uniform.