Advocacy group for blind Canadians says Ottawa’s funding application was inaccessible

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Advocacy group for blind Canadians says Ottawa’s funding application was inaccessible

Kristy Kirkup
Ottawa
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, Carla Qualtrough, takes part in a news conference during the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on June 10, 2020.

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

An advocacy group for blind Canadians is accusing the federal government of negligence after the organization applied for a funding program to support people living with disabilities through an online process it says was not accessible to those with visual impairments.

The Alliance for Equality for Blind Canadians (AEBC), a national charitable organization that advocates for the inclusion of individuals who are blind, deaf-blind and partially sighted, tried to apply for funding to help build capacity for their organization, Ottawa-based lawyer Anne Levesque said.

But there was a huge problem: The application process was only online, the form was not accessible and there was no option to fill it out in another way, she said.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s really beyond belief,” Ms. Levesque said. “How could they not have people with disabilities in mind when they designed this process?”

The organization wants the government to take action to address what it calls systemic discrimination by Employment and Social Development Canada.

Under the Charter and human-rights law, Canada has an obligation to provide websites that are accessible to users who are blind or partially sighted, she said.

In the short term, Ms. Levesque said her clients should receive the $141,500 in funding they applied for. But she said there should be a thorough review of all government websites to ensure that they are fully accessible.

AEBC also filed a human-rights complaint with the Canadian Human Rights Commission on June 27, 2019.

Ms. Levesque said the complaint was dismissed on July 21, 2020, over a technicality but the organization is challenging that decision at the Federal Court. A spokesperson for the commission said Tuesday that the law prevents it from commenting on complaints.

Dean Steacy, a representative for AEBC, said he holds Carla Qualtrough, the Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Disability Inclusion, responsible.

Story continues below advertisement

“Right now, the department, the minister and the government are negligent,” he said.

In a letter sent in November, 2020, Mr. Steacy said he trusted that as the minister and a visually impaired person herself, Ms. Qualtrough would take the organization’s concerns seriously and ensure they were afforded the same opportunity to participate fully in Canadian society.

Ms. Qualtrough’s office did not comment on the matter when asked by The Globe and Mail and referred questions to ESDC.

In a statement, ESDC spokesperson Marie-Eve Sigouin-Campeau said the government is committed to ensuring the full participation and inclusion of persons with disabilities. The department works closely with organizations who request information or need accessibility supports to apply for funding, she said.

“ESDC does rigorous testing on its forms and websites to ensure accessibility, and in cases where organizations need assistance, ESDC communicates in its applicant guides or in response to questions that organizations can request assistance with accessibility from an ESDC employee,” she said.

“In the case of this organization, when they requested assistance, the department offered support and provided applications in multiple formats.” The process was competitive and not all organizations that submitted a proposal were funded owing to lack of available funding, she added.

Story continues below advertisement

In response, Ms. Levesque said ESDC staff were available to answer questions but when AEBC members were contacted about their inability to complete the form, “no measures were taken to address the problems regarding accessibility.”

The alliance was offered more time to complete the application, she added, noting the solution was not helpful.

“In other words, they were denied funding because they could not properly complete the online form.”

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies