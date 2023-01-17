A woman looks at a picture of former Afghan lawmaker Mursal Nabizada on her mobile phone, who was shot dead last night at her house in Kabul on January 15, 2023.WAKIL KOHSAR/AFP/Getty Images

A woman who was previously a member of Parliament in Afghanistan and who was killed last weekend was trying to come to Canada with the help of Canadian MPs.

Six MPs from across different parties had been working together to bring nine remaining Afghan women lawmakers stuck in Afghanistan to Canada. They said in a statement that they learned over the weekend of the tragic death of Mursal Nabizada, one of the MPs, in her home.

“As Canadians are aware, the situation in Afghanistan grows more dangerous by the day. The Taliban continue to exhibit a complete disregard for human rights, arbitrarily arresting and often torturing those who oppose them, particularly those individuals who had prominent roles under the former Republic, including parliamentarians,” the MPs wrote in a joint statement.

The Canadian parliamentarian group includes Bloc Quebecois MP Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe, Green Party co-leader Elizabeth May, NDP MP Heather McPherson, Conservative MP Alex Ruff, and Liberal MPs Marcus Powlowski and Leah Taylor Roy.

They wrote that the Taliban’s gender apartheid system controls every aspect of life for women and girls.

“No female is safe. But this is particularly so for these brave women MPs who led the way in opening up public and civic space for women and girls under the previous Afghan government,” they said.

They wrote that their hearts go out to Ms. Nabizada’s family and friends – and the eight women MPs still trapped inside the country.

“As Canada has been involved in encouraging and mentoring women MPs in Afghanistan, we believe we have a moral responsibility to help them now. For the sake of the lives of these eight women, we urge the Canadian government to act on this matter urgently and take immediate action to assist in getting these women to safety.”

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser and Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly’s offices issued a joint statement saying they condemn the murder of Ms. Nabizada, saying she bravely fought for the rights of women and girls, and that the perpetrators must be brought to justice.

They said the Canadian government is committed to resettling at least 40,000 Afghans by the end of this year and that almost 30,000 Afghans have arrived, saying among them are hundreds of women leaders, including judges, human rights defenders, journalists, community organizers, and members of Parliament.

“We’ll continue to do everything we can to welcome Afghans safely and quickly. This includes working with Members of Parliament from all parties to advance our nation’s efforts, and specifically, bring more women leaders to Canada.”

The Canadian Press reported Tuesday that Global Affairs Canada plans to install a plaque commemorating Canada’s evacuation of Afghans and embassy staff following the Taliban takeover. According to a memorandum obtained by CP through an access-to-information request, the plaque was $10,000. It says: “This plaque pays tribute to all the government of Canada employees who contributed to this heroic effort.”