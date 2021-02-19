AFN chiefs launch full investigation of harassment allegations against Ontario regional chief

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Politics

Register
AdChoices

AFN chiefs launch full investigation of harassment allegations against Ontario regional chief

Kristy Kirkup
Steven ChaseSenior parliamentary reporter
Ottawa
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald before meeting with Ontario Premier Doug Ford at Queen's Park in Toronto, on June 4, 2019.

Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press

Chiefs at the highest level of the Assembly of First Nations have decided to proceed with a full investigation into allegations of harassment and bullying levelled at Ontario Regional Chief RoseAnne Archibald.

AFN National Chief Perry Bellegarde said Friday that the AFN executive committee, compromised of regional chiefs, “voted unanimously to proceed with a full investigation into allegations of harassment and bullying made by multiple AFN employees” against Ms. Archibald.

“An independent external investigator will be retained for this purpose,” he said in a statement.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Bellegarde also said the AFN has policies and procedures to ensure that its employees are treated with respect and professionalism.

“Harassment and verbal abuse is unacceptable in any workplace,” he said. The AFN is committed to ensuring a respectful, congenial, creative and productive environment in which employees can thrive.”

Target of AFN harassment probe says she’s facing reprisal for demanding more fiscal accountability

Ms. Archibald has said she believes she is being targeted for her campaign for more accountability at the AFN. In a statement, she said Friday that she has been advised the AFN executive has decided that there will be an investigation into the allegations “which I welcome.”

“I am pleased that my colleagues on the Executive Committee have recognized the importance of having an independent and fair investigation into these allegations by an impartial investigator,” she said.

“I look forward to participating in a fair and independent process. Finally, my resolve to have full transparency and financial accountability at the AFN will remain at the forefront of my efforts in the coming days and weeks.”

On Thursday, The Globe and Mail reported that a preliminary probe commissioned by the Assembly of First Nations into accusations of harassment against Ms. RoseAnne Archibald found “allegations and evidence to be credible” and merit a full investigation.

A copy of a Feb. 12 briefing report for the executive committee of the AFN discussed allegations brought forward by four people who say they were harassed by Ms. Archibald as well as “evidence of harassment of other staff.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ms. Archibald said Thursday it is unfortunate a confidential AFN executive committee matter has been “leaked to the media by unknown parties.”

She said she was first alerted to harassment allegations against her when Mr. Bellegarde and legal counsel Peter Mantas called her on Feb. 5.

Ms. Archibald said she immediately raised the timing of the harassment allegations with Mr. Bellegarde that day, telling him they “appeared to be reprisal” in response to a confidential Chiefs of Ontario (COO) resolution passed the day prior.

The Chiefs of Ontario is a political forum and a secretariat that advocates for 133 First Nation communities in the province. Ms. Archibald, as Ontario Regional Chief, is part of its political office.

“The Chiefs of Ontario resolution seeks an independent financial review of the Assembly of First Nations,” she said. “I have become a target of the National Chief and the Assembly of First Nations Secretariat because I have documents that show financial improprieties within the Assembly of First Nations.”

Mr. Bellegarde said late Thursday evening that numerous harassment complaints made by AFN staff against Ms. Archibald span months and are unrelated to the COO resolution.

Story continues below advertisement

“Only after I alerted the AFN executive about complaints of harassment, I was made aware of the contents in the COO resolution,” he said.

Know what is happening in the halls of power with the day’s top political headlines and commentary as selected by Globe editors (subscribers only). Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the authors of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies