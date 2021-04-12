 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Opinion

After virtual Liberal convention, there’s no hiding the party’s hunger for an election now

Campbell Clark
Campbell Clark
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa on March 30, 2021. Trudeau’s closing speech Saturday at the Liberals' virtual convention included a section where he punctuated claims of the party's accomplishments with the phrase, 'There’s still more work to do.'

Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

In three days of self-congratulatory speeches and panels at the Liberal Party’s virtual convention, one thing could be hidden no more: This is a party salivating for an election.

What big eyes they had! How they revelled in repeating to fellow Liberals that the Conservatives, at their own virtual convention three weeks earlier, had denied climate change. How they confidently declared themselves to be THE progressive party, waving a wrist at the irrelevance of the NDP.

When Mark Carney, the former governor of the Bank of Canada and the Bank of England, declared himself a partisan on Saturday night, Liberals in the partisan grapevine and Twittersphere reacted with such ravenous glee that Mr. Carney might have feared they would gobble him up.

Story continues below advertisement

For most of the online convention-goers, the significance wasn’t really that a person mooted as a potential future leader had entered the political ring. It was a boost for 2021. Mr. Carney is just the kind of recruit that Liberals long for, especially on the eve of election campaigns: a paragon of the business world giving a seal of approval to their “progressive” platform.

So by the time Liberal Party president Suzanne Cowan delivered her address on Saturday afternoon, it wasn’t surprising to hear her say out loud what Liberals want in 2021: an election that gives them a majority government mandate.

Ms. Cowan’s caveat was that it’s not clear when precisely the next election will be – which should be read as a concern among Liberal strategists that the COVID-19 vaccine rollout won’t be far enough along this spring to make it safe to campaign for a June vote, so an election might well have to wait till October.

When Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s closing speech was streamed out, it included a section where he punctuated claims of Liberal accomplishments – revamping child benefits, increasing seniors benefits – with the phrase, “There’s still more work to do.” None of the partisans listening could doubt that he was talking about seeking another term.

Of course, we already knew the Liberals were looking for an opportunity for an election to win a majority government. But this weekend melted away the pretense that they weren’t. Or at least it is now so thin that it’s transparent.

It shouldn’t shock anyone, despite the protests from Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh, that now is not the time for an election. Mr. Trudeau leads a minority government, and minority PMs live with the knowledge that if they don’t call an election at the right time, the opposition will trigger one at the wrong time – the wrong time for the Prime Minister, that is. Shoot or get shot.

But even in a virtual, online convention, Liberals seemed almost giddy at the prospect of a campaign.

Story continues below advertisement

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc mocked Mr. O’Toole for employing parliamentary manoeuvres expressing a lack of confidence in the government, all while insisting now is not the time for an election – saying Mr. O’Toole is a leader who wants to play chicken but always hopes someone else will swerve.

Party conventions are always partisan shows, and the main point, repeated often, was portraying the Liberals as the progressive, we-have-your-backs party, one that would follow the pandemic supports such as the Canadian Emergency Response Benefit with new postpandemic supports for child care.

And that’s where Mr. Carney’s appearance fit in: as an endorser of a new round of expansive spending.

It was watched as the debut of a potential successor to Mr. Trudeau, and some quickly compared Mr. Carney with Michael Ignatieff, who made his political debut at the 2005 Liberal convention before going on to lead the party to a disastrous third place in 2011.

But Mr. Carney’s role was more like that of another Liberal, Bill Morneau, the former chief executive officer of human-resources giant Morneau Sheppell, who made his political debut at the 2014 Liberal convention as a Bay Street recruit talking up Liberal policies. Now, Mr. Carney’s coming-out as a Liberal provides the endorsement of a financial-world star.

That is a building block for the election. The next is the April 19 budget, complete with a $100-billion recovery plan, including a child-care program. Mr. Trudeau set the tone in his speech, casting the Conservatives as backward and ignoring the NDP – the Liberal election-campaign goal, after all, is to displace it on the left. And there’s no more hiding that an election tops the Liberal agenda.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies