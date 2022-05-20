Janet Duval, a local climate activist in Georgetown, is against the proposed Highway 413. An anti-413 sign is placed on the lawn outside her home.Fred Lum/the Globe and Mail

Driving around communities at the far end of the Progressive Conservative government’s proposed highway west of Toronto, it’s not hard to find a sprinkling of yellow lawn signs that read: Stop the 413.

You’ll find one stuck in the middle of Janet Duval’s neatly trimmed front lawn in Georgetown, Ont., in front of her white two-storey home backing onto a lush ravine on the east side of town. It’s just a few kilometres from the corridor reserved for the highway, the centrepiece of Doug Ford’s re-election campaign.

A retired teacher, the 73-year-old Ms. Duval has lived in the town, which is part of the municipality of Halton Hills, for 45 years. There’s a Prius in her garage, and a canoe in the rafters that she and a group of friends still take on annual trips up north. In the past few years, she has thrown herself into environmental activism, helping to lead groups called Halton Hills Climate Action and Stop Sprawl Halton.

Both are part of a patchwork of small organizations across the greater Toronto area that have sprung up to combat both the 413 and the PC government’s planning policies, which have relaxed rules meant to curb suburban sprawl.

Highway 413 project route study area JANE ST. Preferred route Vaughan Bolton Caledon 400 HWY. 50 AIRPORT RD. 407 Brampton DIXIE RD. 410 QUEN ST. STEELES AVE. Toronto 427 Georgetown QEW 401 403 0 4 Lake Ontario KM THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; highway413.ca Highway 413 project route study area JANE ST. Preferred route Vaughan Bolton Caledon 400 HWY. 50 AIRPORT RD. 407 Brampton DIXIE RD. 410 QUEN ST. STEELES AVE. Toronto 427 Georgetown QEW 401 403 0 4 Lake Ontario KM THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; highway413.ca JANE ST. Highway 413 project route study area Preferred route Vaughan Bolton Caledon 400 HWY. 50 AIRPORT RD. 407 Brampton DIXIE RD. 410 QUEN ST. STEELES AVE. Toronto 427 Georgetown QEW 401 403 0 4 Lake Ontario KM THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: TILEZEN; OPENSTREETMAP CONTRIBUTORS; highway413.ca

It’s unclear whether these grassroots groups will affect the outcome of the election in these areas, many of which are considered safe seats for PCs. But it is clear that support for Mr. Ford’s vow to build the 413, which will pave parts of the protected Greenbelt, is not unanimous amid growing concern over climate change.

“I lie awake thinking of my grandchildren. That’s who I do this for,” said Ms. Duval, who acknowledges that her own neighbourhood, with its winding streets and large lots, is an example of the sprawl she now fights. “It’s terrifying, the future they face, if we don’t change.”

Mr. Ford says often that only “downtown activists” oppose his highway. But Ms. Duval, and others like her, suggest otherwise. And these suburban insurgents have made recent gains. Several municipalities along the route, including Halton Hills, have passed anti-413 resolutions. Halton Region, of which Halton Hills is a part, also recently bucked a provincial directive to designate more farmland for development, after a concerted activist campaign.

COVID-19 disrupts Ontario election campaign as NDP’s Andrea Horwath, Greens’ Mike Schreiner test positive

Liberal candidate for Brampton East contradicts Del Duca on Highway 413

The PC government’s pitch is aimed squarely at commuters: The new highway, it says, would save drivers 30 minutes each way. But Ms. Duval and other opponents of the 413 are quick to dismiss this argument, citing the long-established conclusions of many traffic experts that new highways inevitably fill up with new cars, as they encourage more sprawl and induce more people to drive.

“It’ll just fill up again,” Ms. Duval said. “We have to develop differently if we want to save this planet.”

When trumpeting the 30-minute time savings, the PCs often fail to mention that only a small number of drivers would experience this benefit – and 19 years from now, in the year 2041.

The time-savings estimate is based on a trip that takes in the entirety of the new highway, with a few kilometres tacked on each end. Based on projected traffic in 2041, the Tories say, this trip on the existing highways would take 89 minutes at an average speed of 36 kilometres an hour. With the 413 in place, the models suggest that the trip would take 59 minutes at an average of 57 kilometres an hour.

But only an estimated 1,200 people would drive the whole distance. Motorists using only part of the road would see a smaller impact.

Under theses models, traffic in 2041 is projected to be slower than today – no matter whether the highway is built or not. But, the modelling shows, traffic will be even slower without the highway than with it.

Experts also say the promised improvement may prove fleeting. According to what’s known as the “iron law of congestion,” traffic increases to fill new road space. The concept of “induced demand” recognizes that traffic behaves less like a liquid in a pipe and more like a gas, expanding as space allows.

“People just drive more because there’s more capacity,” said Fanny Tremblay-Racicot, an assistant professor with a focus on urban transportation and sustainable development at the École nationale d’administration publique in Quebec City. “It’s been tested everywhere, so it’s a law, just the law of supply and demand.”

She said recent studies show that just one to three years after construction, a new road fills to capacity.

But as recently as 2020, Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation said that its 413 modelling did not incorporate induced demand.