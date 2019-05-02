Ahead of Trudeau meeting, Kenney warns of a constitutional crisis if Ottawa’s environmental-protection bill is not amended

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, second from left, speaks with Minister of Natural Resources Amarjeet Sohi and Minister of Environment and Climate Change Catherine McKenna, second from right, during a break at the Standing Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources about Bill C-69 at the Senate of Canada Building on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney warned of a constitutional crisis brewing over the Liberal government’s energy and environmental policies Thursday, saying Ottawa has no business regulating provincially owned resources.

At a Senate hearing, Mr. Kenney took aim at Bill C-69, Ottawa’s contentious bill to overhaul the assessment of major resource projects. He compared the legislation to the 1980s National Energy Program, which was condemned by then-Alberta premier Peter Lougheed as an unacceptable federal encroachment.

Mr. Lougheed once described the NEP as akin to the federal government “simply walking into our homes and occupying the living room,” Mr. Kenney recalled. “That is exactly how I would describe Bill C-69.”

Story continues below advertisement

Unless the government accepts major amendments, Mr. Kenney said Alberta will challenge Bill C-69 in court. The premier also attacked environmental groups that accept some foreign funding and have sought to “strangle” the province’s key industry by blocking pipelines.

The Premier said there is growing support for separatism in his province, and Liberal policies will further inflame the feeling of alienation.

Mr. Kenney accused Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who he will meet with later Thursday, of working with the environmental lobby to block pipeline projects and thwart the oil industry’s effort to expand its exports. He blamed those policies for the industry’s ongoing challenges, saying Canada’s oil industry is losing investment to the United States.

“It is baffling to Albertans and to most Canadians that we would inflict this damage on ourselves,” he said.

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and Minister of Energy for Alberta Sonya Savage, right, prepare to appear at the Standing Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources about Bill C-69 at the Senate of Canada Building on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

The newly installed United Conservative Party Premier appeared Thursday at a Senate committee that is working on amendments to Bill C-69, the federal legislation that overhauls how Ottawa would assess major resource projects.

Just two days into the job, Mr. Kenney has brought a more combative approach to his province’s efforts to secure new pipeline capacity for its crude exports and to head off federal regulations that industry leaders argue will cripple investment.

He is fighting a two-front war against the British Columbia NDP government and the federal Liberals.

Story continues below advertisement

In one of his first acts as premier, Mr. Kenney proclaimed a law that would allow the province to cut off shipments of oil and gasoline to B.C. in response to that province’s effort to block expansion of the TransMountain pipeline. Such a move would drive fuel costs even higher in a province that is experiencing sky-high pump prices.

The B.C. government on Wednesday filed a constitutional challenge to prevent Alberta from using the law, even as it seeks judicial approval for its own plan to regulate any increased flow of crude through the province.

On C-69, Mr. Kenney said the federal government has no jurisdiction to regulate oil and gas development in the province, and urged senators to make amendments that would make it easier for pipeline companies to win approval for major projects.

Editorial: No, you don’t have to choose. Canada should say ‘Yes’ to both carbon taxes and pipelines

B.C. files constitutional challenge to Alberta’s law to cut off oil shipments

Despite Alberta’s objections, Ottawa asserts environmental-protection legislation is constitutional

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks to reporters after appearing at the Standing Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources about Bill C-69 at the Senate of Canada Building on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Thursday, May 2, 2019. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Environment and Climate Change Minister Catherine McKenna released draft regulations on Wednesday that included a list of projects that would be subject to a full federal impact assessment. At the Senate committee on Thursday, Ms. McKenna said the legislation would “quite squarely focus on projects that have environmental impact in areas of federal jurisdiction."

Ottawa will exempt non-mining oil sands projects from impact-assessment reviews as long as Alberta maintains the legislated cap on greenhouse gas emissions from the oil sands. The exemption will apply despite the fact the previous NDP government of Rachel Notley never enacted regulations to give force to the emissions cap.

Mr. Kenney and the Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers complained the exemption is not good enough, that Ottawa should not regulate in situ projects that use steam and solvents to extract bitumen from underground. Environmental groups, on the other hand, argue Ottawa is giving a pass to the fastest growing source of greenhouse gas emissions in Canada and, by doing so, is undermining its international commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 30 per cent from 2005 levels by 2030.