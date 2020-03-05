 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney endorses Erin O’Toole as Conservative leader

Marieke Walsh
Ottawa
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has endorsed Erin O’Toole for the Conservative Party’s next leader.

The endorsement from a prominent Western Conservative is significant in a race that features no well-known contenders west of Ontario.

“We need a leader who is competent and principled,” Mr. Kenney wrote in an email to all Conservative party members Thursday announcing his support for Mr. O’Toole.

Story continues below advertisement

“A leader who won’t run away from conservative principles under pressure from the media or the Left.”

In the email, Mr. Kenney stresses the need for the Conservatives’ next leader to unite the party, speak French, win in suburban Ontario and “fight for a fair deal for Western Canada.”

“I know that we can rely on Erin to be that strong leader,” Mr. Kenney wrote.

Mr. O’Toole has represented the Greater Toronto Area riding of Durham since 2012. He is one of eight people running to replace Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and is considered a frontrunner along with former cabinet minister Peter MacKay.

When both Mr. O’Toole and Mr. MacKay were already in the leadership race, Mr. Kenney was still lobbying for others to run. He first urged former interim leader Rona Ambrose to jump in and when she declined he public advocated for former cabinet minister John Baird to run.

Mr. Kenney worked alongside Mr. MacKay in cabinet from 2008 to 2015. Mr. O’Toole joined them in cabinet in 2015.

In his email to party members, Mr. Kenney took direct aim at Mr. MacKay as he explained why he was supporting Mr. O’Toole.

Story continues below advertisement

“No one will have their deeply-held beliefs dismissed as ‘stinking albatrosses’ under Erin O’Toole’s leadership,” Mr. Kenney wrote – a nod to comments made by Mr. MacKay about the negative impact social conservative issues had on Mr. Scheer during the fall election campaign.

“The Conservative Party of Canada must choose a Leader who is true blue, and can get things done,” Mr. Kenney said.

Speaking to The Globe at an event in Calgary earlier this week, Mr. MacKay had said he was hoping to meet with the Alberta Premier while in the province this week.

“I worked with Jason for a long time,” Mr. MacKay said. “He and I go back a long way.”

On Wednesday, Mr. Kenney’s office only said according to his calendar, the Premier was not meeting with Mr. MacKay.

With a report from Kelly Cryderman

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies