Alberta Premier Jason Kenney endorses Erin O’Toole as Conservative leader

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has endorsed Erin O’Toole for the Conservative Party’s next leader.

The endorsement from a prominent Western Conservative is significant in a race that features no well-known contenders west of Ontario.

“We need a leader who is competent and principled,” Mr. Kenney wrote in an email to all Conservative party members Thursday announcing his support for Mr. O’Toole.

“A leader who won’t run away from conservative principles under pressure from the media or the Left.”

In the email, Mr. Kenney stresses the need for the Conservatives’ next leader to unite the party, speak French, win in suburban Ontario and “fight for a fair deal for Western Canada.”

“I know that we can rely on Erin to be that strong leader,” Mr. Kenney wrote.

Mr. O’Toole has represented the Greater Toronto Area riding of Durham since 2012. He is one of eight people running to replace Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer and is considered a frontrunner along with former cabinet minister Peter MacKay.

When both Mr. O’Toole and Mr. MacKay were already in the leadership race, Mr. Kenney was still lobbying for others to run. He first urged former interim leader Rona Ambrose to jump in and when she declined he public advocated for former cabinet minister John Baird to run.

Mr. Kenney worked alongside Mr. MacKay in cabinet from 2008 to 2015. Mr. O’Toole joined them in cabinet in 2015.

In his email to party members, Mr. Kenney took direct aim at Mr. MacKay as he explained why he was supporting Mr. O’Toole.

“No one will have their deeply-held beliefs dismissed as ‘stinking albatrosses’ under Erin O’Toole’s leadership,” Mr. Kenney wrote – a nod to comments made by Mr. MacKay about the negative impact social conservative issues had on Mr. Scheer during the fall election campaign.

“The Conservative Party of Canada must choose a Leader who is true blue, and can get things done,” Mr. Kenney said.

Speaking to The Globe at an event in Calgary earlier this week, Mr. MacKay had said he was hoping to meet with the Alberta Premier while in the province this week.

“I worked with Jason for a long time,” Mr. MacKay said. “He and I go back a long way.”

On Wednesday, Mr. Kenney’s office only said according to his calendar, the Premier was not meeting with Mr. MacKay.

With a report from Kelly Cryderman