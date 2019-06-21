 Skip to main content

Politics Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario criticize passage of federal environment bills

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Alberta, Saskatchewan, Ontario criticize passage of federal environment bills

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks to reporters after appearing at the Standing Senate Committee on Energy, the Environment and Natural Resources about Bill C-69 on May 2, 2019.

The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he will fight the passage of two federal environment bills on multiple fronts – starting in court.

Kenney says he is filing constitutional challenges to Bill C-48 and Bill C-69 because he believes they unfairly target his oil and gas province.

Kenney says Bill C-48, which bans tanker traffic on the northern British Columbia coast, is particularly punitive because there’s no such ban on tanker traffic elsewhere in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

And he says Bill C-69, which rewrites rules to assess proposed energy projects, is so onerous that they won’t get built.

Kenney also says he will revisit how much Alberta pays in equalization.

The provinces of Saskatchewan and Ontario have also weighed in with criticism on the bills.

Ontario Energy Minister Greg Rickford says Bill C-69 is a twin disaster by reducing Canada’s energy competitiveness while failing to better protect the environment.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe says the bills will hurt the economy and job creation.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter