All but five senators say they haven’t travelled abroad during COVID-19 pandemic

Open this photo in gallery The Senate of Canada building and Senate Chamber are pictured in Ottawa on Feb. 18, 2019. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

All but five of Canada’s 93 senators say they have not travelled outside the country in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eighty-eight senators say they’ve been following public-health guidelines to refrain from international travel in a bid to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

Two have admitted to travelling abroad over the holidays.

Conservative Senate leader Don Plett briefly went to Mexico before thinking better of it and returning three days later to Manitoba, where he is currently quarantining.

Vern White, a member of the Canadian Senators Group, visited his wife’s parents in Finland, where he is currently in quarantine.

Three other senators, all members of the Canadian Senators Group, have not responded to repeated queries about whether they’ve been out of the country since Dec. 1.

They are CSG leader Sen. Scott Tannas, deputy leader Sen. Josee Verner and Sen. Jean-Guy Dagenais.

