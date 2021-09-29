 Skip to main content
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Canada’s most-awarded newsroom for a reason
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Politics

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

All MPs should be vaccinated so they can return to Parliament: BQ Leader

Ian Bailey
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet arrives for his news conference on Sept. 22.

Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

MPs should return quickly, in person, to Parliament after last week’s federal election, but only if they are fully vaccinated, Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet says.

They shouldn’t be allowed to come back if they’re not, Mr. Blanchet told a news conference in Ottawa on Wednesday. “I do think we have to go back to working normally.”

Mr. Blanchet said Canadians have recently elected 338 members of Parliament whose workplace is the House of Commons. “And that’s where we should be working.” During the pandemic, Parliament has largely been operating with a hybrid mix of online and in-person participation.

Story continues below advertisement

The BQ Leader’s comments follow Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s first extended postelection news conference on Tuesday in which he said he will unveil a new cabinet in October, and that the House of Commons will be recalled some time this fall. Mr. Blanchet was critical of Mr. Trudeau’s suggestion that Parliament may not resume until December.

During the campaign, Conservative Erin O’Toole was the only leader to not disclose the vaccination status of his party’s candidates. Asked about the issue in mid-September, the NDP and the Bloc both said all of their candidates were vaccinated and the Liberals said all but one of their candidates were vaccinated, with the exception being someone with a medical exemption.

Asked on Wednesday about Conservative MPs, Mr. Blanchet said they should not enter Parliament if they are not vaccinated. “They get fully vaccinated or they stay home,” he said.

Conservative MP Alain Rayes pushed back on the Bloc Leader’s comments.

“Public-health [officials] will come up with the rules, not Yves-François Blanchet,” Mr. Rayes said. “I’ll rely on the experts who will tell us the safest way to proceed. We definitely want to work in person as much as possible. That said, the hybrid system helped some MPs with particular family or other circumstances.”

A representative of Pablo Rodriguez, government house leader in the past Parliament, said in a statement that Mr. O’Toole did not apply the same standard for his candidates as the Liberals did during the campaign.

“With the return of Parliament this fall, this will be a relevant issue. We believe MPs who choose to set foot on the floor of the House of Commons and committee rooms should be fully vaccinated, unless there is a valid medical exemption,” said the statement, issued by Simon Ross,.

Story continues below advertisement

“This will be a key part of future discussions on the return of Parliament. It’s a matter of safety for all MPs, their communities and for all staff who work at the House of Commons.”“

Chelsea Tucker, director of communications for Mr. O’Toole, said that if Mr. Trudeau believes it was safe enough to have an election during the fourth wave of the pandemic, it’s safe enough for the House of Commons to resume in-person sittings.

“Canadians deserve a government that is accountable to its constituents and that’s why under no circumstances will Conservatives support virtual Parliament,” Ms. Tucker said in a statement.

NDP MP Peter Julian said getting vaccinated is the right thing to do.

“Elected leaders have a responsibility to set a good example by following public health advice,” Mr. Julian said in a statement..

“Canadians expect the federal government to get back to work as soon as possible so they can get the support they need. We think there’s value in continuing some hybrid.”

Story continues below advertisement

With a report from Bill Curry

For subscribers only: Get exclusive political news and analysis by signing up for the Politics Briefing.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies