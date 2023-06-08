A committee of MPs has approved Citizenship Act changes that allow some born abroad to adopt their Canadian parent’s citizenship, despite objections from Conservatives about a lack of due process.

Canadian parents who were born abroad cannot currently pass down their citizenship unless their child is born in Canada.

The NDP proposed a change that would grant citizenship to the child if the Canadian parent can prove they spent at least three years in Canada.

The new rule, which is supported by the Liberals, was tacked onto a Conservative senator’s private member’s bill at the House of Commons immigration committee.

Conservative immigration critic Tom Kmiec called the amendments “vandalism” of the original spirit of the bill, because the changes were so drastic.

Conservative MP Michelle Rempel Garner says the bill, which Conservatives are sponsoring in the House, will now face extra scrutiny and hold-ups because the proper process wasn’t followed.