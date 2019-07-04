American arrested at Ontario border crossing, charged with possessing explosive substance

Border agents have arrested a Tennessee man who was allegedly carrying an explosive device while seeking entrance to Canada.

The Canada Border Services Agency pulled over a foreign national for questioning at the Lansdowne border crossing into Ontario in the Thousand Islands on Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for the agency said in an e-mailed statement. Patrizia Giolti said agents found a restricted firearm and suspected explosive device on the individual.

She said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated, handled the device and arrested the individual.

A press release from the OPP said James Alan Grove, aged 47, of Tennessee, was charged following the investigation.

Mr. Grove was charged under the Criminal Code for one count of possession of a restricted firearm and one count of possession of an explosive substance.

Ms. Giolti said those in the region during the investigation were not in danger at any time.

She also said incidents such as these are rare, adding that there have been three seizures at the Lansdowne crossing under the category of explosives and fireworks in the past six years – one seizure for firecrackers and two for fireworks.