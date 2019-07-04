 Skip to main content

Politics American arrested at Ontario border crossing, charged with possessing explosive substance

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

American arrested at Ontario border crossing, charged with possessing explosive substance

Rachel Emmanuel
Ottawa
Comments

Border agents have arrested a Tennessee man who was allegedly carrying an explosive device while seeking entrance to Canada.

The Canada Border Services Agency pulled over a foreign national for questioning at the Lansdowne border crossing into Ontario in the Thousand Islands on Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for the agency said in an e-mailed statement. Patrizia Giolti said agents found a restricted firearm and suspected explosive device on the individual.

She said the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) investigated, handled the device and arrested the individual.

Story continues below advertisement

A press release from the OPP said James Alan Grove, aged 47, of Tennessee, was charged following the investigation.

Mr. Grove was charged under the Criminal Code for one count of possession of a restricted firearm and one count of possession of an explosive substance.

Ms. Giolti said those in the region during the investigation were not in danger at any time.

She also said incidents such as these are rare, adding that there have been three seizures at the Lansdowne crossing under the category of explosives and fireworks in the past six years – one seizure for firecrackers and two for fireworks.

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter