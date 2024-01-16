Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks to members of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, on Jan. 16, in Montreal.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

The U.S. presidential election this fall will be a choice between progress and democracy or anger and conspiracy, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told business leaders in Montreal.

At a Tuesday gathering of the Chamber of Commerce of Metropolitan Montreal, Mr. Trudeau said Americans will have to decide whether they want to continue being a country that is optimistic and engaged in the future.

“Or will they choose a retreat, a nostalgia for an era that never existed, and a populism that reflects a lot of anxiety and rage that people are going through without necessarily offering solutions?”

Polarization in the United States and Europe is becoming more profound “as we see democracy slipping, a decline in democratic values around the world on many levels,” he said. “We must remember that democracy is not automatic. It must be preserved. It must be defended.”

The Prime Minister was responding to a question from the moderator about dealing with Donald Trump.

He acknowledged it was a challenge to work with the former U.S. president, who was in office from 2017 to 2021, noting that the Republican wanted to eliminate supply management and tear up NAFTA.

“It wasn’t easy the first time, I’ll tell you. And if there is a second time, it won’t be easy either. But let’s not imagine that one day it will be easy with the Americans,” Mr. Trudeau said, speaking in French.

Nevertheless, he continued, it is the responsibility of any prime minister to demonstrate and deal with Canadian interests vis-à-vis American ones.

He conceded that “it’s always a big challenge to work with any American president,” even Barack Obama and incumbent Joe Biden, with whom he said he has “a lot of chemistry.” As an example, he referred to differences he had with Mr. Biden over electric vehicles.

Canada and the United States were at odds in 2021 over policies of the Biden administration that would have given purchasers a tax credit for electric vehicles made in the United States, but not Canada. The issue was eventually resolved.

“We will be ready for the choices that Americans make in November,” the Prime Minister said.

Soon after his appearance at the forum, Mr. Trudeau’s office announced in a statement that one of the items to be discussed during an impending cabinet retreat will be “Canada’s relationship with the United States ahead of this fall’s presidential election.”

The cabinet is meeting in Montreal from Jan. 21 to 23 ahead of the House of Commons sitting for the first time this year on Jan. 29.

Mr. Trudeau made his comments the day after Mr. Trump won the Republican primary in Iowa on Monday, securing about 51 per cent of the vote, significantly ahead of rivals Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, the former South Carolina governor and onetime United Nations ambassador.

In a reference to the next federal election in Canada, Mr. Trudeau said Canadians have similar choices to those facing American voters.

“Do we advance to defend our democracy, our principles? Do we continue to move to combat climate change? Defend individual rights? Defend minorities? Or do we go backwards because we are so angry with everything that is happening in the world around us?

“That’s a conversation we’re going to have.”

The Prime Minister did not specifically name the federal Conservatives or their leader, Pierre Poilievre.