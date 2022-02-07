A protester carrying an empty fuel container on a broom handle walks on Metcalfe Street past Ontario Provincial Police officers, as a protest against COVID-19 restrictions that has been marked by gridlock and the sound of truck horns continues into its second week in Ottawa on Monday, Feb. 7, 2022.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly, who is facing mounting criticism from residents amid continuing protests in Ottawa, said Monday that his service is turning up the heat in every way it can while he maintained that more resources will be required to respond to prolonged demonstrations in the nation’s capital.

Chief Sloly told reporters on Monday that the protest has been devastating for businesses and individuals who live around it and officers are making real strides to bring it to an end. He noted his officers have been working non-stop with some officers on their 14th day of 12 hour shifts during the coldest snap in Ottawa in the past decade, adding they have been working outside continuously.

Protests are now entering their second week. Since Friday, he said that 20 arrests have been made and 500 tickets have been issued.

Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said Monday that it is “well past the time” to bring the protests to an end. At a news conference with other federal ministers on Monday, Mr. Blair proposed a “trilateral table” for the federal, provincial and municipal governments to address the ongoing demonstrations.

On Sunday, Ottawa police announced that they would begin arresting anyone who attempted to bring material aid, such as fuel, to the protesters, some of whom have set up camp in the city.

In the evening, officers stepped up their attempt to choke off the protest’s supplies by removing fuel tankers from a support centre set up by demonstrators in a baseball-stadium parking lot in Ottawa’s east end.

When asked Monday why it took 10 days to confiscate fuel from protesters, Chief Sloly said he wasn’t sure that was an “accurate statement.” He said police have been addressing this issue to the extent that it could and it did not have necessary resources earlier in the week.

He added that as the service gets access to more resources, it can do more, adding this is why officers could do what they did on Sunday night to the scale that they did.

“We need to maintain and increase these resources so that we can not just get on the fuel, we can get to the trucks themselves,” Chief Sloly said.

In response to images being shared on social media of protesters carrying jerry cans past officers near Parliament Hill, NDP House Leader Peter Julian said it was essential for Ottawa Police to act.

Mr. Julian said stockpiles of propane tanks and gas canisters have been used metres from where there has been “irresponsible use” of fireworks.

“I worked in an oil refinery,” he wrote on Twitter. “People have to be responsible around flammables.”

Earlier Monday, the police chief also said that next steps for his service could include impounding remaining large trucks that are parked on the streets near Parliament Hill.

“We’ve removed encampments in and around the red zone and the core of the area,” Chief Sloly said Monday morning in an interview with local radio station CFRA.

“We are targeting the highest risk areas with the resources we have available and dismantling them. We’ve been doing that since Friday and we’ve had two major successes.”

When asked about challenges, Chief Sloly also acknowledged the issue of obtaining tow trucks capable of removing the remaining trucks, as well as finding tow truck operators willing to do the job.

Ottawa Police Service Arson Unit is also currently investigating an incident that took place in the early hours on Sunday. Police said they could not provide any further details while the investigation is ongoing.

- With reports from Bill Curry and Ian Bailey

