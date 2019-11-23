Andrew Scheer fires top aides as he tries to hold onto Tory leadership

Andrew Scheer has fired two top aides, a month after the Conservatives lost an election they were expecting to win.
Chief of Staff Marc-André Leclerc and Director of Communications Brock Harrison were both fired effective immediately, according to an email sent by Mr. Scheer to staff and the Conservative caucus, and obtained by The Globe and Mail.
Opinion: Andrew Scheer lives to fight another day, but is the writing on the wall?
“Following the election results, and as we gear up to hold Justin Trudeau to account in this new minority Parliament, I felt it was important to make changes at the Office of the Leader of the Official Opposition,” Mr. Scheer wrote.
“I would like to thank Marc-André and Brock for their service to our team and to our movement over the past number of years. These decisions are never easy, especially when they involve friends. I wish them nothing but the best in all of their future endeavours.”
Mr. Harrison told the Globe he had no comment about his exit, Mr. Leclerc did not reply to requests for comment.
Permanent replacements for the two have not yet been named. In the interim, Mr. Scheer’s deputy chief of staff, Martin Bélanger, will serve as the acting chief of staff and his associate director of media relations, Simon Jefferies, will be the acting director of communications.
Mr. Bélanger has worked with the federal Conservatives since 2006, according to his LinkedIn profile. Mr. Jefferies joined Mr. Scheer’s office this summer, after serving as director of media relations for Ontario Premier Doug Ford.
A Conservative source, granted confidentiality to discuss internal party matters, said Campaign Manager Hamish Marshall’s contract for the election has expired and no staffing decisions have been made for the next election.
“It was never my sole full-time job," Mr. Marshall told The Globe on Saturday. “This was a project I took on for a set period of time and that time has come to an end.”
“I was hired to run the 2019 campaign, that’s obviously done and no one’s had any discussions with me about the future beyond that," Mr. Marshall said.
Mr. Scheer, who has kept a low profile since the election, is shaking up his senior team as questions about his own future continue to mount. On Wednesday, two senior Conservatives penned a column calling on the party and Mr. Scheer to take a clearer stand on LGBTQ rights.
Canadians expect political leaders to share their values, Melissa Lantsman and Jamie Ellerton wrote in The Globe and Mail, adding that during the election Mr. Scheer struggled to "deviate from a script that reluctantly accepts marriage equality” as the law of the land.
“His visible discomfort in answering questions relating to LGBTQ people and their place in society only amplifies this reluctance,” they wrote.
While it’s rare for an incumbent government to be defeated after just one mandate, Tories were confident they could oust the Liberals in the October election because of the many controversies dogging Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. In the last week of the election, Mr. Scheer openly talked about internal party polling and said he expected to win a majority government.
Instead, the Liberals won a strong minority government, just 13 seats shy of a majority.
Conservatives will vote on the future of Mr. Scheer’s leadership at their April convention in Toronto.
Some Conservatives had been privately calling for Mr. Leclerc to be fired, since their Oct. 21 election defeat. However the sentiment wasn’t unanimous and people like Conservative MP Pierre Paul-Hus came to Mr. Leclerc’s defence, saying he did a good job.
Mr. Leclerc became chief of staff in May 2018, before that he was Mr. Scheer’s deputy chief of staff. The senior aide was a key factor in Mr. Scheer’s leadership victory in 2017, attracting new members to support the eventual winner, particularly from rural Quebec. Mr. Leclerc was expected to be able to help the party build its base in Quebec. Instead, it lost two MPs.
The first sign that the Conservative leader might change his communications team came in early November, following the party’s first caucus meeting since the election loss. Speaking to reporters, Mr. Scheer said the policies that he was presenting during the campaign weren’t the problem but how they were communicated was.
“There were times where our message didn’t resonate with Canadians, that’s clear," Mr. Scheer said on Nov. 6.
Mr. Harrison joined the leader’s office in June 2018. He previously worked in Alberta as director of communications for the Wildrose party, led by Danielle Smith.