Andrew Scheer is quitting. What happens to the Conservatives now? What we know so far

Open this photo in gallery Ottawa, Dec. 12: Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer announces that he is stepping down in the House of Commons. Blair Gable/Reuters

The latest

Andrew Scheer said Thursday he would resign as leader of the Conservative Party, where he faced mounting pressure to step aside after a lacklustre performance in the October federal election.

Mr. Scheer told the House of Commons the decision to quit was one of the hardest of his life. “In order to chart the course ahead, this party needs a leader who can give 100 per cent to this effort," he said, describing how leadership has taken a toll on his family life. "So after a conversation with my kids, my loved ones, I felt it was time to put my family first.”

Days before his announcement, the party’s national council – which Mr. Scheer said he would instruct to organize a leadership race – rejected a motion that it remain neutral in the leadership review he had been due to face in April.

What happened on election night

This past October, Conservatives hoped that Andrew Scheer, the bland Saskatchewanian everyman they chose as leader two years earlier, would lead them to victory against Justin Trudeau’s Liberals. While the party did make some gains, such as wiping out the Liberals in Alberta and Saskatchewan, it fell short of expectations. The Conservatives won 121 seats, up from 95 at dissolution, but the Liberals had a strong minority and retained strategically important Ontario seats the Conservatives had tried to flip. And in the House, Mr. Scheer had few options to challenge Mr. Trudeau directly: Any scenario for toppling the government involves the help of unlikely allies, the NDP or Bloc Québécois.

ELECTION RESULTS 2015 VS. 2019 2015 FEDERAL ELECTION RESULTS SEATS WON 184 LIB 99 CON 44 NDP 10 BLOC 1 GREEN 2019 FEDERAL ELECTION RESULTS As of 6:30 a.m. ET SEATS WON 157 LIB 121 CON 32 BLOC 24 NDP 3 GREEN 1 OTHERS ELECTION RESULTS 2015 VS. 2019 2015 FEDERAL ELECTION RESULTS SEATS WON 184 LIB 99 CON 44 NDP 10 BLOC 1 GREEN 2019 FEDERAL ELECTION RESULTS As of 6:30 a.m. ET SEATS WON 157 LIB 121 CON 32 BLOC 24 NDP 3 GREEN 1 OTHERS ELECTION RESULTS 2015 VS. 2019 SEATS WON 2015 FEDERAL ELECTION RESULTS 184 LIB 99 CON 44 NDP 10 BLOC 1 GREEN SEATS WON 2019 FEDERAL ELECTION RESULTS As of 6:30 a.m. ET 157 LIB 121 CON 32 BLOC 24 NDP 3 GREEN 1 OTHERS

SCENARIOS IN CONFIDENCE VOTE LIB CON BQ 170 seats for majority NDP GRN 216 LIB + BQ + NDP + GRN 213 LIB + BQ + NDP 189 LIB + BQ 181 LIB + NDP 180 CON + NDP + BQ + GRN 177 CON + NDP + BQ 153 CON + BQ 145 CON + NDP SCENARIOS IN CONFIDENCE VOTE LIB CON BQ 170 seats for majority NDP GRN 216 LIB + BQ + NDP + GRN 213 LIB + BQ + NDP 189 LIB + BQ 181 LIB + NDP 180 CON + NDP + BQ + GRN 177 CON + NDP + BQ 153 CON + BQ 145 CON + NDP SCENARIOS IN CONFIDENCE VOTE 170 seats for majority LIB CON BQ NDP GRN 216 LIB + BQ + NDP + GRN 213 LIB + BQ + NDP 189 LIB + BQ 181 LIB + NDP 180 CON + NDP + BQ + GRN 177 CON + NDP + BQ 153 CON + BQ 145 CON + NDP

What happened after election night

In the House, which returned in early December, Mr. Scheer doubled down on past criticisms of Mr. Trudeau’s fitness to govern and said the Conservatives would be there to hold him to account. But within the party, talk of replacing Mr. Scheer (which had begun in some circles even before election day) started spilling out into the open. Candidates and former Conservative aides blamed their defeat on Mr. Scheer’s views on abortion and LGBTQ rights; social conservative groups accused him of not going far enough to champion those beliefs; and Quebec candidates and organizers said he had lost the moral authority to lead.

Some in the anti-Scheer faction mobilized in support of former Harper cabinet minister Peter MacKay as the new leader, though in the fall he denied being a part of those efforts. A group called Conservative Victory, led by lobbyist Kory Teneycke and Jeff Ballingall of the right-wing website Ontario Proud, launched a campaign to press Mr. Scheer to step down. Meanwhile, former cabinet minister John Baird began briefing MPs about a review he had conducted of the party’s election performance, and it was shortly after this that Mr. Scheer told a party caucus meeting he had decided to step down.

What happens now?

Mr. Scheer says he will remain party leader until a successor is chosen, but the Conservative constitution actually says that decisions about interim leadership fall to caucus, not the incumbent. He’s also said he asked the party’s national council to begin organizing a leadership election. The party had been due to hold a convention in April.

More reading

