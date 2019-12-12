 Skip to main content

Politics

Register
AdChoices
Explainer

Andrew Scheer is quitting. What happens to the Conservatives now? What we know so far

Conservatives are about to select a new leader after a disappointing October election divided the party. Here’s what you need to know

Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Ottawa, Dec. 12: Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer announces that he is stepping down in the House of Commons.

Blair Gable/Reuters

The latest

  • Andrew Scheer said Thursday he would resign as leader of the Conservative Party, where he faced mounting pressure to step aside after a lacklustre performance in the October federal election.
  • Mr. Scheer told the House of Commons the decision to quit was one of the hardest of his life. “In order to chart the course ahead, this party needs a leader who can give 100 per cent to this effort," he said, describing how leadership has taken a toll on his family life. "So after a conversation with my kids, my loved ones, I felt it was time to put my family first.”
  • Days before his announcement, the party’s national council – which Mr. Scheer said he would instruct to organize a leadership race – rejected a motion that it remain neutral in the leadership review he had been due to face in April.

What happened on election night

This past October, Conservatives hoped that Andrew Scheer, the bland Saskatchewanian everyman they chose as leader two years earlier, would lead them to victory against Justin Trudeau’s Liberals. While the party did make some gains, such as wiping out the Liberals in Alberta and Saskatchewan, it fell short of expectations. The Conservatives won 121 seats, up from 95 at dissolution, but the Liberals had a strong minority and retained strategically important Ontario seats the Conservatives had tried to flip. And in the House, Mr. Scheer had few options to challenge Mr. Trudeau directly: Any scenario for toppling the government involves the help of unlikely allies, the NDP or Bloc Québécois.

ELECTION RESULTS 2015 VS. 2019

2015 FEDERAL

ELECTION RESULTS

SEATS WON

184

LIB

99

CON

44

NDP

10

BLOC

1

GREEN

2019 FEDERAL

ELECTION RESULTS

As of 6:30 a.m. ET

SEATS WON

157

LIB

121

CON

32

BLOC

24

NDP

3

GREEN

1

OTHERS

ELECTION RESULTS 2015 VS. 2019

2015 FEDERAL ELECTION RESULTS

SEATS WON

184

LIB

99

CON

44

NDP

10

BLOC

1

GREEN

2019 FEDERAL ELECTION RESULTS

As of 6:30 a.m. ET

SEATS WON

157

LIB

121

CON

32

BLOC

24

NDP

3

GREEN

1

OTHERS

ELECTION RESULTS 2015 VS. 2019

SEATS WON

2015 FEDERAL ELECTION RESULTS

184

LIB

99

CON

44

NDP

10

BLOC

1

GREEN

SEATS WON

2019 FEDERAL ELECTION RESULTS

As of 6:30 a.m. ET

157

LIB

121

CON

32

BLOC

24

NDP

3

GREEN

1

OTHERS

SCENARIOS IN CONFIDENCE VOTE

LIB

CON

BQ

170 seats

for majority

NDP

GRN

216

LIB + BQ + NDP + GRN

213

LIB + BQ + NDP

189

LIB + BQ

181

LIB + NDP

180

CON + NDP + BQ + GRN

177

CON + NDP + BQ

153

CON + BQ

145

CON + NDP

SCENARIOS IN CONFIDENCE VOTE

LIB

CON

BQ

170 seats

for majority

NDP

GRN

216

LIB + BQ + NDP + GRN

213

LIB + BQ + NDP

189

LIB + BQ

181

LIB + NDP

180

CON + NDP + BQ + GRN

177

CON + NDP + BQ

153

CON + BQ

145

CON + NDP

SCENARIOS IN CONFIDENCE VOTE

170 seats

for majority

LIB

CON

BQ

NDP

GRN

216

LIB + BQ + NDP + GRN

213

LIB + BQ + NDP

189

LIB + BQ

181

LIB + NDP

180

CON + NDP + BQ + GRN

177

CON + NDP + BQ

153

CON + BQ

145

CON + NDP

What happened after election night

In the House, which returned in early December, Mr. Scheer doubled down on past criticisms of Mr. Trudeau’s fitness to govern and said the Conservatives would be there to hold him to account. But within the party, talk of replacing Mr. Scheer (which had begun in some circles even before election day) started spilling out into the open. Candidates and former Conservative aides blamed their defeat on Mr. Scheer’s views on abortion and LGBTQ rights; social conservative groups accused him of not going far enough to champion those beliefs; and Quebec candidates and organizers said he had lost the moral authority to lead.

Some in the anti-Scheer faction mobilized in support of former Harper cabinet minister Peter MacKay as the new leader, though in the fall he denied being a part of those efforts. A group called Conservative Victory, led by lobbyist Kory Teneycke and Jeff Ballingall of the right-wing website Ontario Proud, launched a campaign to press Mr. Scheer to step down. Meanwhile, former cabinet minister John Baird began briefing MPs about a review he had conducted of the party’s election performance, and it was shortly after this that Mr. Scheer told a party caucus meeting he had decided to step down.

Story continues below advertisement

What happens now?

Mr. Scheer says he will remain party leader until a successor is chosen, but the Conservative constitution actually says that decisions about interim leadership fall to caucus, not the incumbent. He’s also said he asked the party’s national council to begin organizing a leadership election. The party had been due to hold a convention in April.

More reading

Robyn Urback: Andrew Scheer is boiled celery, and it’s hard to get excited about boiled celery

Konrad Yakabuski: Andrew Scheer can choose to go out on a high note

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies