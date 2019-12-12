Andrew Scheer resigns as Conservative leader

Open this photo in gallery Leader of the Opposition Andrew Scheer rises during Question Period in the House of Commons Tuesday December 10, 2019 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Andrew Scheer has decided to resign as Conservative leader after a disappointing election loss and facing internal party divisions over his ability to lead the party.

Mr. Scheer made the announcement in the House of Commons on Thursday after calling a special caucus meeting earlier that morning.

He said he has asked the party’s governing council to immediately begin the process to elect a new leader.

He called this one of the most difficult decisions of his life.

“I just informed my colleagues in the Conservative caucus that I will resign as leader of the Conservative Party of Canada and I will be asking the Conservative Party National Council to organize the process of a leadership election,” he told the House.

“As our party embarks on this exciting opportunity, electing a new leader and Canada’s next prime minister, I intend to stay on as leader of the party and the Official Opposition.”

However, the party constitution says it is up to caucus to make that decision on an interim leader.

The decision comes as former Conservative cabinet minister John Baird has been briefing Conservative MPs this week about his review of the party’s election campaign.

Mr. Scheer, who has five children, said the hectic pace of leading the Conservative Party – especially during the election campaign – took a toll on his family and his wife, Jill, who he called “heroic.”

“In order to chart the course ahead, this party needs a leader who can give 100 per cent to this effort. So after a conversation with my kids, my loved ones, I felt it was time to put my family first,” he said.

Mr. Scheer urged party faithful to “stay united” and focus on winning the next election – something he realized he was unable to do after he failed to defeat the Trudeau Liberals in the Oct. 21.

Although the Conservatives reduced the Liberals to a minority and gained more seats, party members expressed deep anger at the way the campaign was run.

Mr. Scheer won the leadership of the party in 2017.

Party leaders, including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, rose to pay tribute to Mr. Scheer in the Commons following his resignation.

Mr. Trudeau saluted Mr. Scheer’s wife, Jill, and his five children, “who I know better than most have made significant sacrifices to see their father take on a leadership position like this.”

“We are politicians, we are in this House, not in spite of having kids, but because we have kids, and are dedicated to building a better world for them with everything we have. And I respect that deeply of him and thank him,” Mr. Trudeau said.

Bloc Québécois Leader Yves-François Blanchet said despite differences of opinion, he always had a respectful relationship with Mr. Scheer.

“I wish with all my heart that in light of this very difficult decision that every day that will follow this day will bring peace and the certainty that this was the right decision,” Mr. Blanchet said.

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said he recognizes the difficulties that public life presents, and thanked Mr. Scheer for “taking up that mantle, for being in public service.”

“It’s a big sacrifice, and I know the member knows that very well, and I know his family knows that very well,“ Mr. Singh said.

Mr. Scheer told the House he intends to stay on as an MP for Regina, but his future positions in the party “are discussions for another day.”

He concluded by offering some “good-natured ribbing” to Mr. Trudeau.

“I haven’t fact checked this yet…but I believe I’m the first person in Canadian history to get more votes than a Trudeau,” Mr. Scheer said to laughs.

“Couldn’t resist.”