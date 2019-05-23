Andrew Scheer vows to crack down on child offenders, raising mandatory minimum jail sentences to five years

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is vowing to crack down on child offenders, saying a future government under his leadership would bring in mandatory minimum jail sentences of five years for child abusers.

Mr. Scheer said too often there are cases of criminals found guilty of abusing children and who serve sentences that he says are too short for the crime. Currently in Canada, the mandatory minimum imposed on individuals for committing crimes against children under the age of 16 is one year, but sentences vary depending on the crime and the child’s age.

“I want to make sure the sentences served by these people are not less than five years,” said Mr. Scheer, speaking in French in Delson, Quebec.

As a father of five kids, Mr. Scheer said he wants to be able to look parents in the eye and say, “I’ve done everything in my power to make Canada a safer place in which to raise your kids.”

He said a Conservative government would ensure the justice system considered the length and seriousness of the abuse in sentencing decisions.

Mr. Scheer also said that in 2017, there were over 8,000 incidents of sexual violation against children in Canada, and took aim at the governing Liberals for failing to introduce new legislation for child sexual offences.

This is Mr. Scheer’s second tough on crime policy announcement this week, as the Tory leader slowly lays out his policies as he made his way across Ontario and Quebec.

On Wednesday, Mr. Scheer announced in Alymer, Ont., his party’s plan to combat human trafficking, promising to provide funding for police and victim services. He also wants to amend the Criminal Code to make it easier to convict people accused of human trafficking.

The former Conservative government had created a four-year strategy to fight human trafficking in 2012, which expired shortly after the Liberals took office. In Quebec on Thursday, Mr. Scheer said that the Liberals move to cancel the strategy was cold and that a Conservative government would bring in the “toughest possible legislation to put people found guilty of human trafficking behind bars where they should be.”