 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){console.log("scroll");var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1);

Politics

Register
AdChoices

Andrew Scheer will not follow through with plans to renounce U.S. citizenship

Michelle Carbert
Ottawa
Comments

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer, seen here on May 15, 2020, said 'I’d have to go back and check' after being asked when he decided to keep his American citizenship.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer is not following through with plans to renounce his U.S. citizenship, despite saying he would do so during last year’s federal election campaign.

Mr. Scheer said he was in the process of renouncing his American status last October, after news of his dual Canadian-U.S. citizenship rocked the Conservative campaign. Mr. Scheer, who has since announced plans to step aside after the election of a new Conservative leader, told CTV’s Question Period on Sunday he will keep his U.S. citizenship for “personal reasons.”

“After making the decision to step down, knowing that I won’t be prime minister, I discontinued that process [to renounce U.S. citizenship],” Mr. Scheer said.

Story continues below advertisement

Asked when he decided to keep his American citizenship, Mr. Scheer said, "I’d have to go back and check.”

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer holds dual Canadian-U.S. citizenship, had attacked Michaëlle Jean on same issue

Andrew Scheer is renouncing his U.S. citizenship. Here’s what Americans living in Canada should know

The Conservatives declined to elaborate on Mr. Scheer’s comments on Sunday, including the reason for and timing of his decision.

Mr. Scheer faced questions about his dual citizenship after The Globe and Mail first reported it last October.

At the time, Mr. Scheer said he made the decision to renounce his American status after he became leader of the party in May, 2017. However, a spokesman for his campaign said Mr. Scheer didn’t submit paperwork to renounce his citizenship until last August and was waiting for confirmation of his request.

When asked on the campaign trail why he waited until August to inform the U.S. government, Mr. Scheer said he was focused on other things, such as getting ready for the election, but noted it had always been his intention.

“I’ve actually been very honest about it. My father’s always been very open about where he’s come from and I haven’t been asked the question," Mr. Scheer said last year.

Mr. Scheer’s father, who was born in the United States and holds joint citizenship, obtained American citizenship and passports for his son and two daughters when they were born in Canada, the Conservative spokesman said during the election campaign. The spokesman said Mr. Scheer had let his U.S. passport lapse and had never voted in U.S. elections but had regularly filed taxes, as required.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Scheer had raised concerns about the dual allegiance of former governor-general Michaëlle Jean before she gave up her French citizenship to assume the post. In a 2005 blog, he asked his constituents whether it was appropriate for Ms. Jean to hold dual Canadian-French citizenship.

The Conservatives were also critical of former Liberal leader Stéphane Dion’s dual Canadian-French citizenship during the 2008 election and attacked former NDP leader Tom Mulcair for holding French citizenship in the 2015 campaign.

The race to replace Mr. Scheer is under way, with a deadline of Aug. 21 for Conservative party members to mail in their ballots. Leadership hopefuls include former Tory cabinet minister Peter MacKay and Conservative MP Erin O’Toole.

Mr. Scheer told CTV he intends to stay on as the member of Parliament for Regina-Qu’Appelle, Sask., and run in the next federal election.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies