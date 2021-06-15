 Skip to main content
Politics

Annamie Paul faces possible non-confidence vote as Green Party debates her future

Marieke Walsh and Ian Bailey
Ottawa
Green Party Leader Annamie Paul is facing a possible non-confidence motion from her own party as it debates ousting her less than a year after she took the helm.

Senior party members, including former leader Elizabeth May, blame Ms. Paul for the defection of their only MP outside of B.C. Fredericton MP Jenica Atwin left the three-person caucus on Thursday to sit with the Liberals.

The Greens could trigger the process to remove Ms. Paul as early as Tuesday evening when the party’s federal council meets. On Tuesday Quebec Green Party Leader Alex Tyrrell called on Ms. Paul to resign rather than go through a lengthy process that could end with the party losing its leader just as a widely expected fall election is called.

“I can certainly confirm that the federal council is debating non-confidence motions, and that if its adopted at the federal council then it will go to the membership,” Mr. Tyrrell said Tuesday.

The party confirmed that a special meeting is being held Tuesday evening but declined to comment on the agenda for the gathering.

“There’s a clear debate and from what I’ve seen so far the overwhelming consensus of that debate is that she should step back from the leadership as quickly as possible,” Mr. Tyrrell said.

Ms. Paul became the first black woman to lead a federal party when she won the Green leadership in October with 54 per cent of the vote on the eighth ballot. At the time, her win was heralded as another sign of the party’s mounting credibility and a clear threat to the NDP. Ms. Paul did not comment on the potential non-confidence motion prior to the federal council meeting. But at a press conference earlier on Tuesday, she rejected calls for her to resign and suggested ousting her would be undemocratic.

“The members are the people that voted for me just over half a year ago and gave me a really strong mandate,” Ms. Paul said.

“It’s important for none of us to seek to circumvent the democratic process and in this case we have to make sure the members and their wishes are what we are respecting.”

Ms. Paul said the party has an automatic leadership review after every election. “The members will be able to pass judgment soon enough,” she said.

For Ms. Paul to be removed, three-quarters of the federal council would have to vote in favour of her ouster, and then members would vote at a subsequent general meeting, according to the party’s constitution. The document also says the leader is “entitled to 30 days to prepare and present their defense before any motions of non-confidence or removal.”

On Monday Ms. May said Ms. Paul should apologize to Ms. Atwin and try and recruit her back to the Greens.

Ms. Atwin, who has not agreed to an interview request with The Globe and Mail, told CTV’s Question Period on Sunday that her exit was in large part due to a dispute over the party’s stance on Israel. Ms. Atwin in May accused Israel of being an apartheid state and said Ms. Paul’s position on Israel was “totally inadequate.”

Ms. Paul’s senior adviser, Noah Zatzman, then took to Facebook to accuse unspecified Green MPs of discrimination and antisemitism. “We will work to defeat you,” he said.

Last week while announcing she was joining the Liberal Party, Ms. Atwin said she stood by her comments but following strong criticism from Jewish groups she softened her position on Monday. Ms. Paul has rejected the notion that Ms. Atwin left over the dispute and said Ms. Atwin was talking to the Liberals before the May disagreement. Neither Ms. Atwin nor the Liberals have confirmed that.

“I would like to see Annamie Paul step back from the leadership for the good of the party,” Mr. Tyrrell said. “The longer that this stretches out, the worse its going to be for the federal party.”

Just before Ms. Paul’s election, Ms. May told the Toronto Star she wouldn’t rule out returning as leader. She was the leader from 2006 to 2019 and stepped down after the federal election when the party failed to significantly expand its footprint.

Adriane Carr, a Green Party city councilor in Vancouver, said members are upset over the turmoil in the party and said the party could consider putting Ms. May back at the top.

“If time is in short supply because there is an election, that backup would not be bad. It would be good. It’s a good safety net,” Ms. Carr said.

Reached at home, Ms. May said she was not in a position to comment on Wednesday’s developments.

Pollster Nik Nanos said the public dispute over Ms. Paul’s leadership is going to damage the Green Party brand as it faces a likely election within months.

Mr. Nanos, the chief data scientist at Nanos Research, said in an interview that the dispute over leadership will be disappointing to the one in three Canadians his firm’s numbers suggest are open to voting for the Green Party. As a result, he said he expects those voters will turn to other options such as the Liberals or New Democrats.

“Regardless of the outcome of the (leadership) vote, I would hazard to say damage has been done,” said Mr. Nanos. “The big question is how damaging has this been.” Mr. Nanos said the one thing Ms. Paul could hope for now is surviving this leadership test and doing well in the election, and proving wrong all of her detractors.

More to come.

