Politics

Green Party’s Annamie Paul rejects bid to oust her as ‘racist’ and ‘sexist’

Marieke Walsh and Ian Bailey
Ottawa
Open this photo in gallery

Green Party leader Annamie Paul, pictured June 11, 2021, holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. A vote of non-confidence could be held if Paul does not repudiate comments from a former aide.

SKP105/The Canadian Press

Green Party Leader Annamie Paul said Wednesday a bid by some members of her party’s executive to remove her from her role is “racist” and “sexist.”

On Tuesday night, the party’s federal council gave her an ultimatum: repudiate comments from a former staffer accusing MPs of antisemitism or face a confidence vote on her leadership. At her press conference on Wednesday, Ms. Paul declined to comment on the ultimatum, saying she has not formally received it.

In her opening statement, Ms. Paul said the allegations levelled by the councillors who want her to leave “were so racist, so sexist that they were immediately disavowed” by the sitting MPs, Elizabeth May and Paul Manly.

She refused to disclose any examples of the racist and sexist allegations that she said were levelled at her. She said the allegations came from a “small group of councillors who are on their way out.”

The party has been in turmoil since Fredericton MP Jenica Atwin defected to the Liberals last week. The two remaining MPs blamed Ms. Paul for the floor-crossing, because of how she handled a dispute between her former senior aide Noah Zatzman and Ms. Atwin.

“We know that change can be hard. This kind of change, in particular, is often perceived as a threat to the existing institutional gatekeepers,” Ms. Paul said.

Her election to the helm of the Greens in October was heralded as a historic success that made international headlines; she is the first Black woman and first Jewish woman to lead a major federal party. But she now faces an uncertain future at the helm of a divided party, just months before a widely expected election call.

In a five-to-four vote, the council passed a motion to ask Ms. Paul and B.C. MP Paul Manly to organize a joint statement and press conference, where she would repudiate Mr. Zatzman’s attacks and explicitly support the Green Party caucus. “Otherwise, a vote of non-confidence in the leader will take place on July 20, 2021,” interim federal council president Liana Canton Cusmano said in a statement Wednesday.

Three-quarters of the federal council would have to vote non-confidence, and then members would vote at a subsequent general meeting in order to remove Ms. Paul from her position, according to the party’s constitution.

The Green Party’s federal council also set a date for that general meeting, Mx. Canton Cusmano said. It will be held virtually on Aug. 21.

Two more members of the federal council also resigned on Tuesday night, two sources who are familiar with the party’s internal deliberations said. The party did not confirm to The Globe and Mail the exit of Nova Scotia representative Lia Renaud and Newfoundland and Labrador representative Lucas Knill, but both their names were removed from the party’s website.

The federal council’s New Brunswick and P.E.I. representatives also recently resigned, as did Ms. May’s husband John Kidder who served as a vice-president on the council until June 4.

Ms. Atwin, who has not agreed to an interview request with The Globe and Mail, told CTV she left in large part due to a dispute over the party’s stand on Israel. Ms. Atwin in May called Israel an apartheid state and suggested Ms. Paul’s position was too soft on Israel.

“There are no two sides to this conflict, only human rights abuses. #End Apartheid,” Ms. Atwin wrote on Twitter.

Mr. Zatzman, then took to Facebook to accuse unspecified Green MPs of antisemitism and pledged to defeat them. He said he would replace them with “progressive climate change champions who are antifa and pro LGBT and pro Indigenous sovereignty and Zionists.”

When she joined the Liberals, Ms. Atwin said she would not change her position, but she reversed course on Monday.

Ms. May said on Monday that Ms. Paul should apologize to Ms. Atwin and try to persuade her to cross back to the Greens.

Ms. Paul has continually rejected the notion that Ms. Atwin left because of the dispute. On Tuesday she reiterated that position and said Ms. Atwin was talking to the Liberals before the May argument.

In a statement provided to The Globe and Mail Wednesday, Mr. Zatzman commended Ms. Atwin for changing her position.

“With antisemitic incidents on the rise, I hope all members of Parliament, without regard to political affiliation, will join Ms. Atwin in denouncing antisemitism,” Mr. Zatzman said.

