Annamie Paul says ‘small group’ of party execs behind court case against Green leader

OTTAWA
The Canadian Press
Federal Green party leader Annamie Paul cuts the ribbon of her campaign office in Toronto Centre on July 22.

Cole Burston/The Canadian Press

Green Leader Annamie Paul is seeking to frame a legal challenge from her own party as the work of a “small group” of outgoing executives that amounts to a “one-sided attack.”

Backed by sign-toting supporters at the opening of her campaign office in downtown Toronto today, Paul said the court action was not sanctioned by the whole of federal council – the Greens’ main governing body.

Yesterday, the party submitted court filings that aim to overturn arbitration orders to cancel a non-confidence vote against Paul by the council.

The notice of application in Ontario Superior Court ended a brief ceasefire between Paul and party brass, though Paul took issue with the notion of “infighting” and said a coterie of councillors whose terms will expire in under a month are behind the court case.

Paul declined to speak further to the legal proceeding that revives the threat to her leadership, seeking to refocus attention on party priorities such as climate change, housing affordability and drug policies.

Paul also expressed optimism at her prospects in the Toronto Centre riding despite two losses there in the past two years and the party’s recent revocation of funds that had been earmarked for her campaign.

