“Can you only imagine?” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Canadian MPs, reciting just a short list of the horrors of Russia’s brutal invasion.

He asked them to imagine Russian bombs hitting the CN Tower. “Can you imagine?”

There was little doubt the MPs in the chamber felt the power of those images. It’s hard to believe they could really imagine them clearly. How could anyone sitting in Ottawa put themselves in Mr. Zelensky’s place?

The inspirational leader of Ukraine’s brave resistance was trying to get foreign politicians to understand. He thanked Canada warmly for sending weapons and aid. Then he pleaded for NATO to establish a no-fly zone over his country. “How many more cruise missiles have to fall on our cities before you make this happen?” he asked.

With that appeal, he sparked a new debate among Canadian politicians about a NATO no-fly zone. The Conservatives, in a surprise move, called for it, too. In the moment when Mr. Zelensky was delivering his powerful address it was hard to imagine anyone could say no to his appeal.

But the horrible truth is that it would be an unthinkable mistake.

The request was one that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has ruled out before – as have the leaders of Canada’s NATO allies, most notably U.S. President Joe Biden.

But after Mr. Zelensky spoke to the House of Commons on Tuesday by video link, Conservative interim leader Candice Bergen delivered a response which called for a NATO no-fly zone in some form.

“We must do more together with our allies to secure Ukraine’s air space, she told the Commons. “We need to protect at a minimum the air space over the humanitarian corridors so that Ukrainians can seek safe passage away from the war zones and to allow humanitarian relief to reach those areas under siege.”

Certainly, there’s an understandable groundswell for strong action to counter Vladimir Putin’s brutal invasion and the killing of Ukrainians in apartment buildings and maternity hospitals.

But it also has to be clear that working with allies to “secure Ukraine’s air space” means NATO entering the war against Russia.

Russian airplanes and helicopters are flying around that airspace firing weapons right now, so establishing a no-fly zone in Ukraine means sending NATO planes in there with a threat to shoot down Russian aircraft. In other words, it means NATO entering the war at the side of Ukraine’s air force.

It’s not just NATO planes pushing Russian aircraft out of the airspace over the Ukrainian battlefields. The Russian military can fire anti-aircraft weapons and missiles from Russian territory, so it could well require NATO firing at targets inside Russia.

Ms. Bergen left a caveat that, “at a minimum,” NATO might only secure the airspace over humanitarian corridors. But there haven’t been a lot of secure humanitarian corridors because establishing them requires the agreement of the combatants – in this case the Russians. Patrolling the airspace over such a corridor therefore requires Russian acceptance, too.

On Tuesday, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly explained why Canada and other NATO allies have rejected Mr. Zelensky’s heartbreaking appeals for a no-fly zone.

“The objective is not to start an international conflict – a Third World War,” Ms. Joly said. “People expect that to be our position.”

Of course, this is not a Canadian decision. As Ms. Joly acknowledged, Canada is neither military superpower nor nuclear power. It is still an ally, albeit an under-resourced one, but the burden of establishing a no-fly zone, of entering a war with nuclear-armed Russia, falls first on the United States, then major European allies. Mr. Biden has said he won’t go to war in Ukraine. “Direct confrontation between NATO and Russia is world war three,” he said last week.

That is not just a flippant dismissal. Mr. Zelensky essentially tells Western allies that a Third World War has already begun. There are level-headed experts in Western capitals that believe that may be true. But even if that’s so, it doesn’t mean the best course is to accelerate it to an end.

It does mean that Canada and its allies should continue to arm and aid Ukraine, even when Mr. Putin responds with threats. It means preparing to confront further Russian aggression, defend NATO allies in Europe and accept new NATO allies. It means expanding sanctions to weaken Russia’s economy and preparing secondary sanctions in case China provides war matériel to Moscow.

Yet responding to Mr. Zelensky’s heart-rending pleas for a no-fly zone means an unthinkable step across the line that risks global war.

