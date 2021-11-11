Governor-General Mary Simon salutes after placing a wreath alongside her husband Whit Fraser during Remembrance Day services at the National War Memorial in Ottawa on Nov. 11, 2021.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The arrival of dignitaries at the national Remembrance Day ceremony in Ottawa was delayed due to a suspicious package in the vicinity, the RCMP’s National Division said Thursday.

Both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Governor-General Mary Simon, who is also the Commander in Chief of Canada, arrived behind the Royal Canadian Legion’s schedule. The delay prompted questions of those watching the ceremony.

A spokesperson for Rideau Hall said in a statement Thursday that the “security concerns caused a delay in the sequence of arrival.”

Cameron McNeill, a spokesperson for Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay, also said in a statement that “ahead of the Remembrance Day ceremony today in Ottawa, a security issue was identified and quickly resolved”, adding that the ceremony continued after a brief delay.

The Prime Minister is usually scheduled to arrive at about 10:45 a.m. ET, but he instead arrived at the Cenotaph alongside his wife at about 11:00 a.m. ET. Ms. Simon’s arrival took place after that.

Last year, the national Remembrance Day ceremony was held without crowds due to concerns about COVID-19. Traditionally, spectators gather around the National War Memorial in Ottawa.

This year, the event was held in keeping with national and local regulations, the Legion said. Spectators were also welcome to attend the ceremony at the National War Memorial.

