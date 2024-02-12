Open this photo in gallery: Auditor-General Karen Hogan at a news conference in Ottawa on Oct. 19, 2023.Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Auditor-General Karen Hogan’s report into federal spending on the ArriveCan app found a “glaring disregard for basic management” and concluded that IT staffing firm GC Strategies was directly involved in setting narrow terms for a $25-million contract that it ultimately won.

Monday’s audit report is in response to a motion approved in the House of Commons in November, 2022, shortly after The Globe and Mail first revealed the cost of the app for international travellers had climbed to at least $54-million.

The Canada Border Services Agency’s earlier price tag included many in-house costs, such as $6.1-million for work by a government call centre and nearly $8-million for data management.

However, the Auditor-General said it found federal departments spent about $59.5-million just on outsourcing work with private contractors. That means that the total price tag would be much higher, but the Auditor-General’s report does not attempt to add the outsourcing and in-house costs together.

“The Canada Border Services Agency’s documentation, financial records, and controls were so poor that we were unable to determine the precise cost of the ArriveCan application. Using the information that was available, we estimated the cost at approximately $59.5-million,” the report states.

The report questions why agency officials approved invoices and time sheets from contractors in cases where “details of work performed were often missing.”

A news release accompanying the Auditor-General’s report was headlined: “Glaring disregard for basic management and contracting practices surrounds the government’s ArriveCan application.”

A breakdown of spending directed to private contractors shows significantly more money went to GCStrategies for ArriveCan than had previously been disclosed. The CBSA had previously said the IT staffing company received about $11-million for work on ArriveCan.

The Auditor-General says the total was $19.1-million, followed by $7.9-million to Dalian Enterprises Inc. and $7.9-million to Amazon Web Services Inc.

Both GCStrategies and Dalian have told MPs during Parliamentary hearings that they each have just two employees. They describe themselves as IT staffing companies that win contracts and then find subcontractors to perform the work in exchange for commissions.

Kristian Firth, the managing partner of GCStrategies, told MPs he typically charges a commission of between 15 and 30 per cent of the contract value.

He also said that he and his business partner Darren Anthony work from home, have no standalone office and do not perform IT work themselves.

MPs have heard dramatic testimony from senior public servants who publicly accused each other of lying over who was ultimately responsible for selecting GCStrategies for ArriveCan.

Ms. Hogan’s report said her team was not able to answer that question.

“We found that the agency had little documentation to support how and why GCStrategies was awarded the initial ArriveCan contract through a non-competitive process. We also found that GCStrategies was subsequently involved in the development of the requirements that the agency ultimately included in the request for proposal for its competitive contract,” the report states.

The Auditor-General was on the verge of wrapping up her report late last year, but extended the study after The Globe published new information in October, 2023. That report revealed that Montreal software company Botler, which had performed work for the border agency, had filed a formal complaint to the CBSA leadership in November, 2022, that made several allegations, including that their résumés had been inflated during the contracting process, and expressed concern with the layers of subcontracting involved in their project as well as cozy ties between public servants and private consultants.

Botler’s concerns were particularly focused on their interactions with Mr. Firth, who made the initial outreach to them on behalf of the CBSA.

After receiving that report from Botler, the CBSA launched internal audits and reviews and referred the allegations to the RCMP. The RCMP has said it is investigating the Botler allegations. It has not said it is investigating ArriveCan specifically.

Ms. Hogan told MPs in October that she only learned of the RCMP investigation by reading about it in The Globe.

In Monday’s report, the Auditor-General raised concerns about interactions between public servants and private vendors, but said it did not review Botler’s specific allegations because of the continuing CBSA and RCMP investigations.

“The investigation was ongoing when we completed our audit. We have also been informed that the agency has referred matters relating to certain employees and contractors to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Because of the nature of the allegations, we did not pursue further audit work around ethics and the Code of Conduct to avoid duplicating or compromising those ongoing processes,” the Auditor-General’s report states.

“We found situations where agency employees who were involved in the ArriveCan project were invited by vendors to dinners and other activities,” Monday’s report states. It then notes that the CBSA’s code of conduct requires employees to advise their supervisors of all offers of gifts or hospitality regardless of whether the offer or gift was accepted.

“We found no evidence that these employees informed their supervisors as required. In our view, existing relationships between vendors and the agency’s Information, Science and Technology Branch, as well as the lack of evidence that agency employees reported the invitations to dinners and other activities, created a significant risk or perception of a conflict of interest around procurement decisions,” the report states.

CBSA president Erin O’Gorman told MPs last month that she should have told the Auditor-General’s team about the police investigation, given that while they Botler and ArriveCan were separate projects, “they were the same individuals and they were the same company.”

Late last month, Procurement Ombudsman Alexander Jeglic released a report into ArriveCan. He found that outsourcing companies repeatedly won contracts by listing subcontractors who ultimately did no work.

The report also said the government used criteria that “were overly restrictive and favoured” GCStrategies, resulting in the company winning a competition for a $25-million general IT services contract after no other bids were submitted.

Michel Lafleur, the head of the CBSA’s internal investigation into Botler’s allegations, provided Ms. O’Gorman with a preliminary statement of fact on Dec. 19. Ms. O’Gorman has told MPs that she shared that report with the heads of Health Canada and the Canada Revenue Agency.

Then in January, Health Canada assistant deputy minister Cameron MacDonald and Canada Revenue Agency director-general Antonio Utano were suspended without pay in connection with the CBSA’s review of misconduct allegations.

The two men previously worked together on ArriveCan at the CBSA and interacted with Mr. Firth of GCStrategies. They deny any wrongdoing. Through their lawyer, they say they are being targeted because they publicly criticized their former superiors at the CBSA.

Ms. O’Gorman provided MPs with documents showing that Mr. Firth invited Mr. MacDonald, Mr. Utano and a few other agency officials to a virtual “ArriveCan Whisky Tasting” and also invited them to off-site meetings at various breweries and restaurants.

MPs on the government operations committee were provided confidential copies of the CBSA’s preliminary report, which has not been made public. Liberal MP and committee vice-chair Majid Jowhari described the report’s contents as “scary” and said further hearings would be a disservice to justice.

Chris Spiteri, a lawyer representing Mr. MacDonald and Mr. Utano, has previously said that Mr. Lafleur’s preliminary report is “nothing but a heap of baseless accusations supported by manipulated cherry picked emails and calendar entries.”

The CBSA said it accepts the Auditor-General’s recommendations, which include improving the documentation of interactions between officials and private vendors and greater oversight of contracting decisions.

The agency said it is launching a new Contract Review Board to review and approve contracts and the specific task authorizations that flow from contracts for general services.

The Public Health Agency of Canada also said it will update its guidance with respect to file documentation. Public Services and Procurement Canada also agreed with the recommendations and said new directives have been sent to ensure contracting forms include clear descriptions of services provided.