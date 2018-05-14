As things pile up for Liberals, angry phone calls replace sunny ways

When insurance-industry leaders pointed out that a clause in the Trudeau government’s 556-page omnibus bill might allow other companies to poach their customers, a Finance Department staffer angrily warned an industry representative not to contact parliamentarians or appear at a Senate committee.

Sunny ways, my friends. Sunny ways.

We shouldn’t be surprised – although we’re entitled to be disappointed – that the Liberals are resorting to exactly the same bullying tactics that the Conservatives used when they were in power. Parliamentary democracy is an ancient institution ill-adapted to a 21st-century world. The pace of deliberation in the House and Senate doesn’t meet the needs of an executive that prefers to act through regulation.

Yes, Justin Trudeau promised that his government would consult meaningfully before legislating. But consultation is messy. In the case of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, it has produced years of hearings, with no report in sight.

In the case of legalizing marijuana, it has produced months of delays by a Senate that feels newly empowered to revise legislation, now that Mr. Trudeau has appointed a raft of unaffiliated senators who were chosen based on merit.

In the case of the Trans Mountain pipeline, it produced an environmental assessment that opponents rejected simply because they didn’t like its conclusions.

So perhaps the Liberals can be forgiven for tiring of this whole consultation thing. The parliamentary calendar is running out of runway. There are only 27 sitting weeks, give or take, before the 42nd Parliament is dissolved and the general election campaign begins, with almost 40 bills still making their way through the House and Senate. Some will quietly be allowed to die, but others, such as the cannabis legislation, are vital to the government’s agenda.

And the government’s agenda is far from complete. There is the sort-of-promise of a national pharmacare program. A renegotiated North American free-trade agreement would almost certainly require parliamentary approval. And a final, election-ready budget will arrive next spring, which no doubt will morph into yet another omnibus bill.

It’s hardly surprising, then, that the government is becoming impatient as legislation crawls through Parliament. Still, that’s no reason to be rude. As The Globe’s Bill Curry reports, the president of the Canadian Association of Mutual Insurance Companies says his team received two angry phone calls from someone in Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s office, warning them not to talk to MPs or senators or to appear before a Senate committee. The association is concerned about wording in the omnibus bill that might allow banks to sell their customers’ data to companies that could then poach insurance-industry clients.

Conservatives assail the Liberals for using the bullying tactics that the Liberals assailed the Conservatives for using.

We’ll fix it through regulation, the staffer promised. Staffers made the same promise to LGBTQ activists who pointed out flaws in the bill expunging the criminal records of gay men who were convicted of crimes that are no longer on the books.

The thing about “we’ll fix it through regulation,” is: maybe they will, maybe they won’t. Maybe the next government will keep the regulation; maybe it will change the regulation.

Things are starting to pile up for the Liberals. In April, 2,560 people make asylum claims in Canada, most of them by crossing the Canada-U.S. border illegally. That’s three times as many as crossed in April last year, matching the March equivalents and leaving Canada on track to take in an overwhelming 60,000 refugee claimants this year.

Add this crisis to the NAFTA talks and the fight over the Trans Mountain pipeline. And now the Conservatives are pointing to dozens who left this country to fight for the Islamic State in the Middle East and who have now returned to Canada, where there appears to be no criminal charge the authorities can lay against them. No wonder the Grits are becoming ill-tempered.

When it comes to consulting the people and respecting the prerogatives of Parliament, there is hypocrisy on both sides. Conservatives assail the Liberals for using the bullying tactics that the Liberals assailed the Conservatives for using.

Governments have agendas. When the clock starts to run out, they use the power of government to force that agenda through, to howls from the opposition who know that, if they were in charge, they would do the same.

Still, rude phone calls are going a bit far. The Finance Minister surely doesn’t want the nickname Bully Bill Morneau. Does he?

