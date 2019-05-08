Asia Bibi, Pakistani Christian woman cleared of blasphemy charges, arrives in Canada

A Pakistani Christian woman who spent eight years on death row before being acquitted of blasphemy charges last year has sought refuge Canada.

Saiful Malook, Asia Bibi’s lawyer, said she arrived in Canada this week, but did not say where she landed. Ms. Bibi’s arrival comes after a months-long effort to leave Pakistan, where she faced death threats from hardline Islamists who rejected a Supreme Court verdict that overturned blasphemy charges against her.

Last November, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa was in talks with Pakistan about helping Ms. Bibi, whose two daughters live in Canada.

Wilson Chowdhry, chairman of the British Pakistani Christian Association, said a British diplomat with knowledge of Ms. Bibi’s case told him Wednesday Ms. Bibi left Pakistan for Canada.

“I received a text from a diplomat early this morning confirming that Asia Bibi has left Pakistan. There’s confirmations now that she’s landed in Canada,” said Mr. Chowdhry.

Mr. Chowdhry said he has also been talking to Ms. Bibi’s husband, Ashiq Masih, who told him Monday that their departure for Canada was imminent. Mr. Masih came to Canada with his wife, Mr. Chowdhry said.

A Canadian government spokesperson said in an emailed statement: “Global Affairs Canada has no comment on this matter.” Pakistan’s foreign ministry did not respond to a request for comment and its High Commission in Ottawa declined to comment.

Ms. Bibi was convicted of blasphemy in 2009 after a dispute with two fellow farmworkers, who refused to drink from the same water container as a Christian. The farmworkers said Ms. Bibi insulted Islam, a crime punishable by death in Pakistan, and she was charged with blasphemy, despite denying the accusation. She has been in protective custody since the Supreme Court overturned her conviction and she was released last October.

In a statement Wednesday, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomed the news that Ms. Bibi had been reunited with her family.

“Asia Bibi is now free, and we wish her and her family all the best following their reunification. The United States uniformly opposes blasphemy laws anywhere in the world, as they jeopardize the exercise of fundamental freedoms,” Mr. Pompeo said.

British Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt met with Mr. Pompeo Wednesday to talk about the persecution of Christians around the world. In a tweet, Mr. Hunt said it was “fantastic news” that Ms. Bibi left Pakistan safely.

“This shows that with concerted effort the right thing can happen,” the tweet read.

With files from Salmaan Farooqui and the Associated Press