Open this photo in gallery: A man walks past the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank headquarters in Beijing on June 15.JADE GAO/AFP/Getty Images

Former employees of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank have come forward to publicly challenge ex-communication chief Bob Pickard’s criticism of the institution as an instrument of Beijing that is dominated by China’s ruling Communist Party.

Three ex-staffers told The Globe and Mail that they did not detect undue influence exercised by the Communist Party over the multilateral development bank that Mr. Pickard, a Canadian PR executive, has alleged in interviews and social-media posts.

Mr. Pickard’s public split with the bank in June has had significant consequences. Upon his departure, the Canadian government halted its activities with the institution and announced a review of its membership in the entity.

Hamid Sharif, a dual British-Pakistani citizen who served as managing director of the infrastructure bank’s complaints resolution, evaluation and integrity unit (CEIU) called Mr. Pickard’s accusations absurd. “It is preposterous to suggest the AIIB is a tool of the Chinese Communist Party,” he said.

“It’s insulting to the 12 board directors who represent over 105 sovereign countries” and exercise “effective oversight” over the institution, said Mr. Sharif, who worked there from 2016 to 2023.

Mr. Pickard has alleged on Twitter that AIIB is overseen by “Communist Party hacks” who were “like an in-house KGB or Gestapo or Stasi,” – a reference to police in the Soviet Union, Nazi Germany and communist-led East Germany.

He has said he was shocked to find that the personal assistant assigned to him, a member of China’s Communist Party, was secretly reporting on him and his department to another Communist Party member in the office of the bank’s president, Jin Liqun. “It was a shadow reporting structure,” Mr. Pickard said.

Another former employee, Marc Lafreniere, a Canadian chartered accountant and certified fraud examiner, worked at the Chinese-led bank between 2019 and 2022. He also worked in the institution’s CEIU as head of the integrity function. He said he did not come across any secret reporting network.

“During my three years with AIIB, I never encountered any situation where I felt the Communist Party of China had influence over the affairs of CEIU or the bank,” Mr. Lafreniere said.

Mr. Pickard, a 30-year veteran of the public-relations industry, began working for the bank as its director general of communications in early 2022 and departed in June, 2023.

The AIIB, which Canada and other countries have joined over the opposition of the U.S. government, was set up as an organization of more than 100 countries devoted to working on Asian development projects in the common interest. The People’s Republic of China is ostensibly just one member.

In reality, Mr. Pickard said, he found that the bank is controlled by Beijing’s ruling class, which uses it to serve China’s geopolitical ambitions and expand the influence of the Chinese government. He is now recommending that Canada quit the institution, noting that relations between Ottawa and Beijing have deteriorated since Canada joined in 2017.

Thierry de Longuemar, a French citizen who served as vice-president and chief financial officer at the AIIB between 2016 and 2019, said he believes the organization operates much like any other multilateral development bank. His career includes stints at the Manila-based Asian Development Bank and the African Development Bank, headquartered in the Ivory Coast.

All three former employees said they were not being remunerated to speak in defence of the Beijing-based AIIB.

Mr. Pickard has said he had to win the approval of Communist Party apparatchiks at the bank to hire more staff, get a bigger budget and build a media studio.

Mr. de Longuemar said he did not find that he had to cultivate support from Communist Party members. But, he said, people had to win backing for their budget needs from key players – like any institution.

“Budget approval is a process that requires convincing and diplomacy not only internally but also the board, [and] particularly the board budget committee,” he said, noting that the president’s office and the president himself have strong influence “as per common practice.”

Mr. Pickard, reached for comment, said the other former staffers are entitled to their opinion but, he maintained, they did not have the unique experience he did as chief spokesperson for the bank. He said the organization’s CEIU, where two of them worked, was an arms-length body that worked independently of the bank.

“None of them wore my shoes or dealt with president Jin as I did,” Mr. Pickard said. He added that he has received private encouragement and support from AIIB people still working at the bank for his public criticism of the institution.

Ottawa joined the AIIB in 2017, putting up US$995-million for a 1-per-cent stake. Since then, the bank has grown to more than 100 members, with Germany, South Korea and Australia all making major investments, taking stakes of between 3 and 5 per cent each. China remains the largest shareholder by far, controlling more than a quarter of all votes.

Mr. de Longuemar said that like any multilateral development bank, one member or several members have more influence on the direction and conduct of affairs at the AIIB than other members. With the Asian Development Bank, it’s Japan, with the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development, it’s the United States, he said. And at the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, it’s clearly the People’s Republic of China.

He said informal networks, generally of people from the same country, exist at multilateral development banks. At the Asian Development Bank, “there were strong Indian, Korean, Japanese and U.S. networks,” Mr. de Longuemar said. “They had their own communication channel and could sometimes attempt to influence decisions favourable to their country or network.”

He said that at the AIIB in Beijing, the Chinese have an informal network, as do ex-World Bank staffers and former Asian Development Bank employees.

Mr. de Longuemar said the views of multilateral development bank presidents can sometimes be influenced by their home countries. He said Mr. Jin, the AIIB president, at times conveys the perspectives of the Chinese government but, “I have seldom witnessed him taking those views as his own, rather indicating where they come from.” Mr. de Languemar said he has also heard Mr. Jin share an opinion “which seemed opposite to the official PRC position.”

Mr. Pickard has said that Mr. Jin parrots the Chinese government but Mr. Sharif offered examples of where the president’s position differed from the director of the bank representing China. On financing coal-fired power plants, Mr. Jin, he said, unequivocally declared that AIIB would not finance any coal (a position of the bank now) while, he said, China wanted to keep the door open.

In March, 2022, after Moscow invaded Ukraine, the bank released a statement on the conflict, saying management had decided “all activities relating to Russia and Belarus are on hold and under review.”

Mr. Sharif said he doesn’t believe that the Chinese government would have favoured such strong language.

The bank has rejected Mr. Pickard’s criticisms, calling them baseless. It released the findings of an internal review of his allegations in July, saying the bank’s governance “is functioning as intended,” and that the investigation had found “no evidence of undue influence on decisions taken by the board of directors or management.”