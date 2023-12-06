Open this photo in gallery: Candidate Sheila North, centre, speaks during the All Candidates Forum on the first day of the annual Assembly of First Nations Special Chiefs Assembly in Ottawa, on Tuesday, Dec. 5, 2023.Spencer Colby/The Canadian Press

The leaders of First Nations from across Canada began voting today to determine who will helm the Assembly of First Nations, as the organization seeks to enhance its credibility and presence on the national stage.

Six people are competing to become the next national chief: Sheila North, Cindy Woodhouse, David Pratt, Reginald Bellerose, Craig Makinaw and Dean Sayers.

The AFN is an advocacy organization that represents more than 900,000 people in 634 communities. Its main goal is to influence federal government policy. The national chief carries significant responsibility, including trying to advocate for policy reform and budgetary funding.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government is expected to have a close working relationship with whomever takes over as a national chief. Throughout his tenure as Prime Minister, Mr. Trudeau has repeatedly emphasized that the relationship with Indigenous people is the government’s most important relationship.

The organization typically holds an election for a national chief every three years. This vote is taking place after a challenging period inside the organization.

RoseAnne Archibald, who had been serving as national chief since July, 2021, was ousted in June from her position after 71 per cent of 231 chiefs voted to dismiss her, finding that they did not have confidence in her leadership.

Ms. Archibald, from the Taykwa Tagamou Nation in Northeastern Ontario, was the first woman to hold the position in the organization’s 50-year history. Her removal followed an external review that found evidence that she had harassed staff members. Ms. Archibald denied wrongdoing.

The organization has since been led by an interim national chief, Joanna Bernard.

In an address to the special chiefs meeting on Tuesday, Ms. Bernard thanked First Nations for putting trust in her to lead over the course of a six-month period. She described the role as being a lot of work, and said she is anxious to see who the next national chief will be.

“I trust that the leadership will choose the appropriate person to move and advocate on your behalf and I thank you very much,” she told the assembly in Ottawa.

A current issue for the AFN is its opposition to Bill C-53, which recognizes Métis governments in Alberta, Ontario and Saskatchewan.

Some chiefs believe the legislation was introduced by the federal government without proper consultation and have concerns that it could pose a threat to First Nations’ inherent and constitutional rights.

In response to some of the criticism, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Gary Anandasangaree recently told a parliamentary committee that the pushback is “largely based on misconceptions.” Ottawa has given no indication that it plans to rescind the bill.

Other key issues for the AFN include advocating for First Nations housing and infrastructure spending, and addressing drinking water advisories. Last month it released a national climate strategy, which underscores the need for action led by First Nations. The organization also sent a delegation to COP28 in Dubai.

Sheila North: Ms. North, of Bunibonibee Cree Nation in Manitoba, previously served as the grand chief of the Manitoba Keewatinowi Okimakanak, commonly referred to as MKO. When she was elected in 2015, she was the first woman to hold that position. She has also worked as a journalist.

Cindy Woodhouse: Ms. Woodhouse, from Pinaymootang First Nation, is the Manitoba regional chief for the Assembly of First Nations. She previously worked for other AFN leaders, including Perry Bellegarde and Shawn Atleo. As regional chief, she was the lead negotiator for the AFN on a multibillion-dollar settlement over child-welfare services for First Nations children.

David Pratt: Mr. Pratt is from the Muscowpetung First Nation in Saskatchewan. He has been serving his second term as the first vice-chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

Reginald Bellerose: Mr. Bellerose was previously chief of Muskowekwan First Nation in Saskatchewan. He also spent 16 years with the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority. He was the runner-up to Ms. Archibald in the last AFN election for national chief.

Craig Makinaw: Mr. Makinaw has held a series of political roles, including serving as the AFN regional chief for Alberta, chief of Ermineskin Cree Nation and grand chief of the Confederacy of Treaty Six First Nations.

Dean Sayers: Mr. Sayers served as the chief of the Batchewana First Nation in Northern Ontario for nearly two decades. During the course of his career, he was a lead negotiator for the Robinson Huron Treaty litigation that resulted in a $10-billion settlement. He also was an advocate during the Ontario First Nations’ fight against the proposed HST.