Assembly of First Nations National Chief disappointed by Erin O’Toole’s comments on residential schools

Open this photo in gallery Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde at a press conference at the National Press Theatre in Ottawa on Feb. 18, 2020. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Assembly of First Nations National Chief Perry Bellegarde is expressing dismay about comments made by Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole on residential schools, suggesting they were used to score political points.

In a statement, Mr. Bellegarde said he looks forward to sitting down with Mr. O’Toole in the new year to help him better understand how First Nations continue to grapple with the lasting effects of the residential school system that was “wrong from the start and made worse by decades of political mismanagement and indifference.”

“It is disappointing that Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole sought to use the residential school tragedy, which has devastated generations of First Nations families, to score meaningless political points,” Mr. Bellegarde said.

Mr. O’Toole is facing criticism for remarks he made to a Conservative club at Ryerson University that were posted on Facebook. They garnered attention on social media after they were posted on Tuesday by the website PressProgress.

In his comments, Mr. O’Toole called “left radicals” some of the dumbest people at the university, adding that former Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau opened more residential schools than Egerton Ryerson, a 19th-century educator and residential school pioneer after which Ryerson University in Toronto is named.

Conservatives have a better record than Liberals on residential schools in the modern era, he added, pointing to examples including the 2008 residential school apology by former prime minister Stephen Harper.

“Let’s learn from the bad mistakes and, in some cases, tragic circumstances of our past,” Mr. O’Toole said.

“But when Egerton Ryerson was called in by [residential school system architect] Hector Langevin and people, it was meant to try and provide education. It became a horrible program that really harmed people, and we have to learn from that, and I wear orange, and I do that. But we’re not helping anyone by misrepresenting the past.”

This week, the commissioners of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which spent six years investigating the legacy of residential schools in Canada, issued a joint statement to mark five years since the release of their final report. In it, the commissioners said they are concerned about the slow and uneven pace of implementation of their 94 calls to action.

The commission documented how the residential schools, which operated for more than 150 years, were used as a tool of assimilation by the Canadian state and churches, resulting in thousands suffering physical and sexual abuse. More than 150,000 Indigenous children attended the schools and many never returned.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Mr. O’Toole said the Leader is a “champion for reconciliation” and that he takes the horrific history of the residential schools seriously.

“He has also been clear in highlighting the damage cancel culture can have,” said spokesperson Chelsea Tucker.

“Defending free speech, especially on campus, is important, just as remembering our past is an important part of aspiring for better in the future.”

In response to Mr. O’Toole, Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Carolyn Bennett said Wednesday she was disappointed to see the Conservative Leader making residential schools “a partisan game.”

“Any attempt at defending these damaging policies only serves to hurt the families and survivors more,” she wrote on Twitter.

Ontario NDP MP Charlie Angus also criticized Mr. O’Toole’s comments, saying an attempt to deny the genocidal nature of the residential schools that targeted the destruction of Indigenous families is not acceptable.

