Assisted death decision sparks debate on campaign trail

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said Thursday he is open to improving access to assisted death after the Quebec Superior Court’s decision to strike down a restriction limiting access to terminally ill patients.

People who need to make the decision to seek an assisted death “for their dignity” should be able to make that choice, Mr. Singh said while speaking outside of a hospital in Brampton, Ont.

“Right now, the criteria being too narrow, doesn’t allow access to this decision for a lot of people," he said.

“I am open to looking at ways to making sure the access is improved and that we do it in a way that respects the dignity of someone to make that choice.”

Quebec Superior Court Justice Christine Baudouin released the decision on Wednesday, which happened to coincide with the official start of the 40-day election campaign.

Justice Baudouin singled out a portion of the federal assisted-dying law as unconstitutional — the requirement that patients’ deaths need to be “reasonably foreseeable.”

When the Liberals put forward assisted dying legislation while in government, legal experts warned it was not in keeping with the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that struck down the ban on physician-assisted death.

Cory Ruf, a spokesman for the advocacy group Dying with Dignity Canada, which intervened in the Quebec case, said Wednesday that concerns over the “reasonably foreseeable” criteria were flagged three years ago.

The Liberal government maintained, however, that their bill struck the right balance.

“There will always be a diversity of opinion about what is required to respond to a particular judgment, but it falls to Parliament not only to respect the court’s decision but also listen to the diverse voices and decide what the public interest demands,” former justice minister Jody Wilson-Raybould said in 2016.

Ms. Wilson-Raybould resigned from Justin Trudeau’s cabinet in February over the SNC-Lavalin controversy and is running in this election as an Independent in the B.C. riding of Vancouver Granville.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer called the Quebec Superior Court’s decision a “very important ruling” on Thursday, adding it will change the lives of many Canadians.

“As we said when this bill was brought forward by the Liberal government, this is an issue with many different aspects to it so we will continue to review the ruling and we will have something official to say on that,” Mr. Scheer said in Toronto.

Mr. Singh and Mr. Scheer will be attending a debate in Toronto on Thursday evening hosted by Maclean’s and Citytv, alongside Green Party Leader Elizabeth May.

The two-hour debate will be conducted in English and it will focus on four key themes: the economy, foreign policy, Indigenous issues and energy and the environment.

Mr. Trudeau will not be in attendance at the debate.

He is spending Thursday in Victoria and then in Kamloops, where he is to hold an event with Liberal cabinet minister and former B.C. health minister Terry Lake.

Mr. Trudeau is then scheduled to attend a rally with supporters in Edmonton in the evening.