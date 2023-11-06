Open this photo in gallery: Cars drive past the National Assembly building in Abuja, Nigeria, on Nov. 2.Chinedu Asadu/The Associated Press

A fire official in Nigeria’s capital said people died after blaze erupted Monday at Canada’s high commission in Abuja.

“Some of the (people) were fatally injured, said Sina Abioye, head of operations for the fire service in the capital area said. “We are still trying to carry out our investigation.”

He could not confirm how many people died or suffered injuries, nor when exactly the fire took place.

Local media reported smoke appearing midday from the building, which is located in the diplomatic quarter of Abuja.

Global Affairs Canada did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Data the department filed with the Senate foreign-affairs committee shows that as of August 2022, there were 12 Canadian diplomats posted in Abuja and 32 locally hired staff.