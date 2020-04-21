Two cargo planes return empty to Canada from China without medical supplies

At least two cargo planes chartered by Canadian governments to procure medical gear from China were forced to return home empty this week following traffic jams at and around an airport in Shanghai as countries from around the world land there in a rush for supplies to fight COVID-19.

One of the planes was chartered by the Canadian government, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, and another had been hired by a provincial government which he declined to identify. The federally-chartered aircraft landed back in Canada Monday.

“There are severe restrictions on the ground in China in terms of how long a plane can actually stay in their airports before having to leave – whether it’s full or not,” Mr. Trudeau. “At the same time, supply lines and shipments to the airport are difficult and interrupted by checkpoints and quarantine measures,” he said.

He said for the most part Canada has been able to navigate this chaos “but these two airplanes were forced to take off empty.”

Cecely Roy, press secretary to federal Public Services and Procurement Minister Anita Anand, said traffic flows prevented the federal aircraft from picking up its load.

“This occurred due to on-the-ground congestion caused by a significant surge in cargo flights out of terminals at the Shanghai Airport," Ms. Roy said. "As a result, the intended cargo was unable to get to the plane before its required takeoff time.”

Many U.S. states – where COVID-19 has hit hard – are competing with other countries to buy medical gear, from face masks to medical gowns to gloves and thermometers from China and they have turned to aircraft rather than ships to speed things up. A report by Shanghai Daily’s Shine publication on April 15 said more than 200 cargo flights from around the world landed and took off from the city’s Pudong Airport in recent weeks, shipping over 10,000 tonnes of medical gear.

Mr. Trudeau said Canada is still able to ensure Canadian hospitals and others get the gear they need. “We’re continuing to receive millions of pieces of personal protective equipment.”

Ms. Anand’s office said Canadian officials are taking steps to prevent further empty planes. She noted four other flights arrived over the weekend from China with medical supplies such as N95 masks, protective coveralls and chemical compounds needed for testing.

“We are closely monitoring this issue and continue to work closely with officials in China, including Ambassador [Dominic] Barton and other diplomatic staff to navigate the current, complex supply chain environment. Steps are being taken to ensure that this does not occur moving forward,” Ms. Roy said.

Separately, Health Minister Patty Hajdu told the House of Commons Monday night that some of the personal protective equipment Canada has received from China is not appropriate for health care professionals.

“Some of the equipment we received was not suitable for medical care workers, and we are looking at that equipment to see if it can be repurposed for other kinds of workers who do not need the same level of protection," she said.