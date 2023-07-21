Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau greets European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen as King Filipe of Spain, centre, looks on at the United Nations, on July 21.Christinne Muschi/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is at the United Nations where he is bestowing a special award on the European Commission and its president.

Trudeau is presenting the World Peace and Liberty Award to Ursula von der Leyen on the final day of the World Law Congress.

He says European values, forged 80 years ago in the cauldron of the Second World War, have never been more important.

And he says Canada and Europe are kindred spirits that champion democratic values and understand the power of diversity.

Trudeau and von der Leyen have become close allies since she became the commission’s first female president in 2019.

He describes her as someone who is principled and formidable, but who drives outcomes through respect and consensus.