Auditor General finds Ottawa was not prepared for pandemic, but acted quickly to approve support programs

The federal government was not prepared for a major pandemic but did act quickly to approve billions of dollars in support payments for workers and businesses, according to a wide-ranging Auditor-General’s report into Ottawa’s response to COVID-19.

Auditor-General Karen Hogan praised public servants for their work over the past year, noting that they made quick decisions at the onset of the pandemic and have maintained a steady pace. The report also noted some “tension” between public servants and her office as auditors sought information in the midst of the crisis.

Thursday’s report is far from the final word however. Ms. Horgan notes that her team came across “significant shortcomings” with the Temporary Foreign Worker Program and flagged these with the government in February. Rather than publishing findings on the program in this report, the audit work will continue and a report on that program will be released in the fall.

Similarly, the office has delayed issuing findings on Ottawa’s approach to securing COVID-19 vaccines after the main departments involved asked for more time to work with the auditors. Ms. Horgan said her office has reached out to her provincial counterparts to consider a co-ordinated assessment of Canada’s vaccine rollout.

“Through our COVID-19 audits, we have seen that our federal public service was thrown a big challenge and that it rose to the occasion and delivered,” Ms. Horgan stated in the report.

Thursday’s report includes chapters on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB); the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS); and the Public Health Agency of Canada. In addition to the three pandemic-related chapters, the Auditor-General also reported on an audit of the federal government’s $188-billion Investing in Canada infrastructure plan. The audit had been requested in January through a Conservative Party motion that opposition parties approved over the objection of Liberal MPs.

The report criticizes the government for failing to produce clear information for the public as to how the money is being spent. It also found that the spending is behind schedule.

“We also found that no one was tracking the effect of funds being moved into the future for the plan as a whole, in part because of gaps in information about the progress of projects,” the report states.

On CERB, which went directly to workers who lost nearly all of their income because of COVID-19, and CEWS, which went to affected employers to cover most of their staffing costs, the report praised the fact that the payments were rolled out in record time.

“Was it always perfect? No. Trade-offs had to be made,” Ms. Horgan wrote. “Controls that might have been implemented were not, or they were delayed. Departments and agencies recognized and accepted this risk because at the time, in the midst of a pandemic, helping the many was more important than preventing erroneous payments to the few. This means, however, that extensive efforts will be required by the government to make sure that payments were appropriate and to recover payments that should not have been made. We will audit those activities.”

The government has said that CEWS will cost about $97.6-billion by the end of the 2021-22 fiscal year, which the Auditor-General describes as “one of the largest initiatives the government has ever undertaken.”

Thursday’s audit report states that the legislation approving the program did not allow officials to deny applications from employers with a history of non-compliance when it comes to tax obligations. Auditors said this created a risk that CEWS “may have subsidized applicants that were operating non-viable organizations.”

Auditors also said the Canada Revenue Agency “missed an important opportunity” to approve targeted audits of CEWS payments during the summer and fall of 2020, meaning the agency will now have to rely on more costly comprehensive audits in 2021.

Despite Canada’s experience with SARS almost 20 years ago, the Auditor-General found that the federal government was not ready for a pandemic of COVID-19′s magnitude.

An audit of the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) found the agency had not dealt with “long-standing gaps in its information sharing,” which was critical to a national health response. It noted that the agency gave COVID-19 a low-risk ranking for two months and only moved it to high risk a week after Italy entered a countrywide lockdown and days after the World Health Organization declared a pandemic.

The Auditor-General found a “lack of complete and timely surveillance data” made it difficult for PHAC to fulfill its mandate to detect and contain the virus early. It noted the gap persisted in 2020, despite the issue being flagged by previous auditors-general in 2008, 2002 and 1999.

“The government should not need a crisis to understand the importance of acting promptly to keep its house in order,” Ms. Hogan said.

Her report found that PHAC missed its own timelines to review and update emergency management and emergency response plans and that it did not adequately test its plans before the pandemic.

“We will never be able to tell Canadians what would have happened if the preparedness issues had been better addressed before the pandemic hit and if all the plans had been updated and tested as they needed to be,” she said.

