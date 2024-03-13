Two employees with the Office of the Auditor General have been fired for failing to disclose that they had contracts with the federal government and a third case is under investigation.

The cases related to the two fired employees have been referred to law enforcement, said Natasha Leduc, a spokesperson for the office. Ms. Leduc said in an email that none of the employees involved were auditors.

In one case, the office said it became aware of the issue after being informed by Public Services and Procurement Canada that it was undertaking a review of the contractor’s security status and had asked whether the person was still employed with the Auditor General’s Office.

The firings at the Auditor General’s office were first reported by the National Post.

The issue of connections between government employees and federal contracts is under heightened scrutiny on Parliament Hill following a report last month by Auditor General Karen Hogan into spending and management decisions related to the ArriveCan app. Ms. Hogan’s report raised several concerns about the government’s interactions with GCStrategies, which has won millions of dollars in federal contracts across several departments since 2015.

Kristian Firth, the managing partner of GCStrategies, is scheduled to appear Wednesday before the House of Commons committee on government operations.

Questions have also been raised about another key ArriveCan contractor, Dalian Enterprises, after cabinet ministers expressed surprise to learn that the company’s president, David Yeo, had been working as an employee with the Department of National Defence.

With respect to the issues at the Auditor General’s office, the statement said the former employees did not have outside contracts with the Auditor General’s office. It also said that the business names cannot be disclosed. The names of the three employees were also not disclosed in the statement.

“Upon the OAG’s request to transfer the security clearance from Public Services and Procurement Canada (PSPC), OAG was informed that the employee’s Reliability Status had been suspended. This raised our suspicions,” said Ms. Leduc.

“The OAG conducted its own investigations in both cases. The investigations began in June 2023 and concluded in September in one case and December in the other. Based on the results of the investigations, the OAG revoked the individual’s security clearance and terminated employment. OAG employees are required to have a valid security clearance,” she said.

Ms. Leduc said the office first referred both cases to the RCMP, in early January 2024. Then, on the advice of the RCMP, the OAG referred the cases to the Ottawa Police Service in early February 2024.

“The two cases are completely separate. Neither individual was a member of management or senior management,” she said.

“The OAG has followed the Treasury Board’s Directive on Security Management which requires that security events that could potentially be related to criminal activity be referred to law enforcement. Accordingly, both cases were referred first to the RCMP and then to Ottawa Police Service. As the matters have now been referred to the police, we have no further comment,” she said.

“Additional values and ethics training will be rolled out to all OAG employees in coming months, and additional controls are being implemented to verify outside employment or contracts,” she said.