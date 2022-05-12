Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem is seen during a news conference, Wednesday, April 13, 2022 in Ottawa.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The Bank of Canada issued a terse statement Thursday underscoring Governor Tiff Macklem’s seven-year term a day after Conservative leadership candidate and Ontario MP Pierre Poilievre said he would fire the head of the bank if he formed government.

Mr. Poilievre was accused by his leadership opponents of politically interfering with the bank. It is designed to operate outside of the political fray in order to set interest rates and manage inflation without fear of voter backlash or influence from elected politicians.

“It’s not the Bank’s role to comment on political debates,” Bank of Canada spokesperson Paul Badertscher said in an e-mail to The Globe and Mail on Thursday.

“Governor Macklem was appointed by the Bank of Canada’s Board of Directors with the approval of the Governor in Council for a 7-year period, and his term runs until June, 2027.”

Mr. Poilievre has accused the Bank of Canada of failing to manage inflation which is well outside its target range of around 2 per cent, and has accelerated to a three-decade high.

The bank began rapidly raising interest rates in March. But many Bay Street analysts have said the bank waited too long to begin tightening monetary policy in the face of runaway price growth, undermining its credibility as an inflation fighter and increasing the risk that people will start expecting permanently higher inflation.

“I will fire the governor of the central bank to get inflation under control,” Mr. Poilievre said during Wednesday’s English-language leadership debate in Edmonton.

Mr. Poilievre has criticized the bank repeatedly over the past two years, arguing that rapidly rising consumer prices are largely the result of the central bank buying hundreds of billions of federal government bonds during the pandemic. The central bank, and most professional economists, disagree with this assessment.

On Thursday, leadership rival and Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown joined other candidates Leslyn Lewis and Jean Charest, in condemning Mr. Poilievre’s comments.

“Pierre Poilievre’s plan is to fire the Bank of Canada Governor so he can politically interfere in monetary policy and impose his risky internet currency agenda,” Mr. Brown said in a Thursday statement. “He wants Canadians to gamble their savings, homes, and retirements on digital currency that’s lost over $1-trillion in value over the past month because he outrageously believes it will somehow allow people to opt out of inflation.”

Central bank independence has been a cornerstone of Canada’s economic and financial system since the 1990s, when the government gave the Bank of Canada an inflation target and then left it largely alone to achieve the target. The idea is that politicians often make for poor guardians of the Canadian dollar: keeping inflation under control sometimes requires slowing down the economy and letting unemployment rise – a choice a politician would be loathe to make.

The government, however, does sets the high-level goals of monetary policy every five years when it renews the bank’s inflation targeting mandate. It did this most recently in December, when Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland renewed the bank’s 2 per cent inflation target, while tweaking the language of the mandate slightly to emphasize the importance of achieving full employment. The everyday management of monetary policy – decisions about interest rates and currency in circulation – is then left up to the governor and governing council.

The government has the power to revoke a decision by central bank governors, although it has to publish the order – something that has never been done, and which most analysts believe would result in the immediate resignation of the governor.

