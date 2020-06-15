 Skip to main content
Politics

Beijing points to spy agency report to bolster claim that Meng Wanzhou’s arrest was a 'political conspiracy’

Steven Chase and Andrea Woo
ottawa and vancouver
Open this photo in gallery

Huawei Technologies Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou leaves her home to attend a court hearing in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada May 27, 2020.

Jennifer Gauthier/Reuters

The Chinese government is using a recently-released report from one of Canada’s spy agencies to amplify its allegation that the arrest of Meng Wanzhou was a political scheme concocted by the United States.

Two top spokespersons from China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday used a report from the Canadian Security Intelligence Agency to bolster Beijing’s claim that the December 1, 2018 detention of the Huawei executive at Vancouver International Airport was no ordinary arrest.

CSIS report before Meng Wanzhou’s arrest called the move ‘highly political’

Ms. Meng was arrested that day on a request from the United States under a joint treaty with Canada. The United States is seeking her extradition on fraud charges related to alleged violations of sanctions against Iran. U.S. authorities accuse Ms. Meng and other Huawei executives of lying to banks so they would clear transactions with Iran through the United States, despite its sanctions against doing business with Iran.

Last Friday, a CSIS report made public in court proceedings related to Ms. Meng’s extradition case showed that just before she was apprehended, the spy agency had said the U.S.-ordered arrest was "highly political.”

The report indicates Canadian authorities anticipated a backlash from China after Ms. Meng, who has been described as a member of China's corporate royalty, was taken into custody. It also suggests they saw the U.S. request as more than a regular extradition, and it reveals Canadian authorities wanted to avoid the impression that the United States orchestrated events.

As Canadian authorities prepared to apprehend Ms. Meng, they realized the request from the U.S. government, which had already begun to lobby allies to exclude Huawei from next-generation 5G wireless networks, was unusual.

The CSIS report described how the federal policing national security unit (FPNS) of the RCMP, which had a role in the matter, regarded what was taking place. "The RCMP FPNS recognizes the highly political nature of the arrest."

Hua Chunying, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, tweeted that the CSIS comments “reveal that the detention of the chief financial officer of Huawei Meng Wanzhou is indeed a political conspiracy of the U.S. and Canada.”

The CSIS report also revealed that Canadian authorities were trying to play down the role that the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation played in the matter. Written December 1, 2018, hours before Ms. Meng arrived, the report also said the FBI would not participate in the arrest for reasons of optics. “The FBI will not be present in an effort to avoid the perception of influence,” the report said.

Zhao Lijian, another Chinese spokesperson, told a media briefing in Beijing Monday that the document “fully reveals the U.S. political intention to deliberately oppress Chinese high tech companies … and Canada has been acting as an accomplice.”

He urged Canada to release Ms. Meng, who is free on bail in Vancouver as she fights extradition to the United States.

“We urge Canada to earnestly respect China’s … position and please release Ms. Meng at once and ensure her safe return home – and do not go further down the wrong path,” Mr. Zhao told reporters in Beijing.

The CSIS report also predicted Ms. Meng’s arrest would “send shockwaves around the world” and “this planned event will be of great consequence internationally and bilaterally.”

Ms. Meng was arrested while passing through Vancouver airport. Her flight, Cathay Pacific 838, touched down at 11:13 a.m. on Dec. 1, 2018, and Ms. Meng was met by border-services agents, but only formally arrested by the RCMP several hours later.

In a June 5 court filing, Ms. Meng's legal team said the CSIS report shows the spy agency was "conscious of obscuring the involvement of the FBI." It noted documents already disclosed "demonstrate that the FBI was in frequent contact with Canadian law enforcement" including requesting that Ms. Meng's electronic devices be seized and placed in signal-blocking bags.

More to come

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
