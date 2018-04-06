Ben Chin, former news anchor and Christy Clark aide, to be Morneau’s next chief of staff

Open this photo in gallery Ben Chin arrives in Comox, B.C. on April 2, 2013. A government official told The Globe and Mail that Mr. Chin will begin his new position on May 1. John Lehmann/The Globe and Mail

Former TV news anchor and veteran political aide Ben Chin will soon be taking over as Finance Minister Bill Morneau’s chief of staff.

A government official told The Globe and Mail that Mr. Chin will begin his new position on May 1.

Mr. Chin joined Mr. Morneau’s office in October as a senior adviser and worked with the minister on the rollout of the government’s third budget, a document that focused on gender equity and funding for scientific research but did not lay out a timeline for balancing the books.

Richard Maksymetz, who has worked as Mr. Morneau’s chief of staff since the Liberals formed government in 2015, is leaving for a job outside of government.

The official also said Mr. Maksymetz had informed the minister early last year that the 2018 budget would be his last. Mr. Chin was brought in to the office in October with the expectation that he could eventually be Mr. Maksymetz’s replacement.

The change marks the second significant staffing move in Mr. Morneau’s office over the past few months. In September, Justin Trudeau’s senior policy adviser, Justin To, was shifted from the Prime Minister’s Office to take over as Mr. Morneau’s policy and budget director.

The decision to hire Mr. Chin for the top position in the Finance Minister’s office suggests a desire on the government’s part for an individual with a strong understanding of the news media and experience in top political positions.

Mr. Morneau, by his own admission, had a difficult year in 2017 as his proposed changes to small-business tax rules faced strong resistance from the business community. The minister scaled back his original plan significantly in response and has acknowledged the measures were not clearly articulated. He also faced questions over his decisions not to place his personal assets in a blind trust. Mr. Morneau ultimately decided to sell all of his shares in his former company, Morneau Shepell, and place his remaining assets in a blind trust.

Also, as recently reported by The Globe, Mr. Morneau’s department warned him last summer that the government’s core financial message was not resonating with the public.

“Public opinion research finds that Canadians are not yet perceiving the positive impact of the government’s policies,” Mr. Morneau was told in a briefing note released through Access to Information legislation.

Like many Liberal staffers on the Hill, Mr. Chin has ties to the Ontario Liberals.

After working as a journalist for City-TV, CTV and CBC, Mr. Chin spent three years as a senior communications adviser to former Ontario premier Dalton McGuinty. He then worked in the private sector from 2009 to 2012 before moving west to work for B.C. premier Christy Clark as executive director of communications and issues management until her Liberal government was defeated in 2017.

Regardless of the party in power, the top political positions in the PMO and ministers’ offices tend to have high turnover rates as staff move from office to office or leave government for the private sector in the hope of more job security and regular hours.

The turnover is so frequent that the Ottawa-based Hill Times newspaper has long published a weekly feature called Hill Climbers that tracks the movements of the mostly young staffers who hold these influential positions.

After leaving government, senior political aides are subject to a five-year lobbying ban.

Another key position in the minister’s office has yet to be filled. Maryse Harvey left her position as deputy chief of staff responsible for strategy and planning earlier this year . She has yet to be replaced.