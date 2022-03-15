Then-Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole holds a press conference to introduce his Deputy Leader Candice Bergen on Parliament Hill on Sept. 2, 2020.Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Erin O’Toole was pushed to vacate Stornoway, the residence of the Official Opposition leader, by new interim leader Candice Bergen within weeks of being turfed by Conservative MPs, according to three sources.

The sources said that Ms. Bergen, who will serve as interim leader until the party votes for a new leader on Sept. 10, asked Mr. O’Toole, his wife Rebecca and their two children to leave Stornoway. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the three sources because they were not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Mr. O’Toole was taken aback at having to move out so quickly, the sources said.

The O’Toole family moved out on March 3, just over a month after he was voted out by his caucus, and Ms. Bergen settled into Stornoway last Saturday.

Mr. O’Toole was elected Conservative leader in August, 2020, and was ousted by his caucus on Feb. 2 in a 73-45 vote. Within days of his ouster, the sources said, Ms. Bergen asked when he was vacating Stornoway, indicating that she could move in because of her new position.

Christopher Martin-Chan, press secretary to Ms. Bergen, declined to comment on whether she had pressed Mr. O’Toole to leave Stornoway.

“As set out in the Official Residences Act, Stornoway is maintained as a residence for the person holding the recognized position of leader of the Opposition in the House of Commons,” he said in a statement. “Ms. Bergen is focused on the hard work of holding the Liberal government to account, and making life more affordable for the millions of Canadians left behind.”

Clarissa Schurter, press secretary for Mr. O’Toole, said the former Conservative leader would not comment on the matter.

On Tuesday, the National Capital Commission, which manages the government’s official residences, declined to answer questions about the Stornoway transition, referring the queries to the office of the Official Opposition leader. The NCC was unable to say how much it will cost to move Ms. Bergen in and then relocate her after the party elects a new leader in six months’ time. She is not a candidate for the permanent leadership.

The federal director of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation said Ms. Bergen should not have moved into Stornoway, saying the moving costs are unjustified because she will only be there for a relatively short period of time. The House of Commons is not scheduled to sit from the last week of June until Sept. 19.

“If the leader of the Official Opposition wants to move into Stornoway for a few months, that should come out of pocket. That shouldn’t come out of any extra expense to the taxpayer,” Franco Terrazzano said in an interview on Tuesday.

Conservatives missed an opportunity to show they are ready to “roll up their sleeves and find ways to save some money for taxpayers,” he said.

He added that he doesn’t believe there should be a taxpayer-funded residence for the leader of the Official Opposition at all.

Stornoway was built in 1913, and became the official residence for the Official Opposition leader in 1950, with Conservative leader George Drew and his wife the first residents, followed by Lester and Maryon Pearson in 1958.

The 34-room, 2½-storey, turn-of-the-century stucco home in Ottawa’s tony Rockcliffe neighbourhood comes with a chef, also paid for by Canadian taxpayers.

The NCC spent about $170,000 in repairs and renovations at public expense before Mr. O’Toole moved his family in Stornoway in September, 2020.

Before then-Tory leader Andrew Scheer relocated his family to the Rockcliffe home, the NCC spent about $18,000 on new upholstery, carpet cleaning, mattresses and linens.

