Bernier takes aim at Conservative leadership as party announces tour to consult on immigration issues

Conservative MP Maxime Bernier is for the first time taking direct aim at the leadership of his own party ahead of a convention, as his caucus colleagues announced a cross-country tour this fall to consult on immigration issues.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Mr. Bernier accuses his colleagues of telling him to “shut up” after his tweets about diversity and immigration have dominated the discussion going into the Conservative Party’s convention in Halifax, which starts on Thursday.

“So, after disavowing me last week for raising the issue and telling me to shut up, my colleagues have just realized that this is something Canadians find important and want to hear about?” Mr. Bernier said. “Great example of strong leadership!”

His comments come as Conservative immigration critic Michelle Rempel and Treasury Board critic Gérard Deltell announced the party would embark on a fall tour called the “Pathway to Canada” to share their principles about immigration and to consult with Canadians.

“A Conservative government led by Andrew Scheer will oversee an immigration system that is fair, orderly and compassionate,” Ms. Rempel told reporters in Ottawa on Wednesday.

For the past 10 days, Mr. Bernier has expressed concern on Twitter about Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s diversity agenda, “extreme multiculturalism” and high immigration levels.

Ms. Rempel said Mr. Bernier has never raised his concerns with her as immigration critic. She declined to say whether she would support expelling Mr. Bernier from the Conservative caucus, rather than encouraging him to participate in the party’s ongoing policy discussions.

“I’ve made my choice. I would like Andrew Scheer to win [the next election],” Ms. Rempel said. “Others can make their choices accordingly.”

This week’s convention is being billed as a chance to mobilize the Conservative Party’s base before the October, 2019, election. But Mr. Bernier’s recent remarks have ruffled feathers in the Conservative caucus, which will meet on Thursday to discuss the former leadership contender’s political future.

Last week, Mr. Scheer avoided questions about Mr. Bernier's future in the caucus.

“I have asked all members of our team to work together. I believe that’s the best way to win the next election … to show that we’re a government in waiting, show that we’ve got the types of policies that will resonate with Canadians,” Mr. Scheer told reporters in Regina, adding that his party believes in “both diversity and unity.”

“I’m not going to get into internal caucus dynamics.… We decide those things as [a] team,” Mr. Scheer said.

He said Mr. Bernier no longer holds a critic role in caucus and "is speaking for himself."

Mr. Scheer himself doesn’t have the power to expel an MP from his caucus. Per the Reform Act passed in 2015, it takes written requests of 20 per cent of MPs in the Tory caucus to call a vote on expelling a member – and that person would only be booted out if a majority of Conservative MPs voted for it in a secret ballot. (Neither the Liberals nor NDP voted to apply any of the Reform Act provisions.)