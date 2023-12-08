Open this photo in gallery: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau rises to vote during an overnight session in the House of Commons in Ottawa on Dec. 8.Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

Members of Parliament have now lost an entire day of work in the House of Commons as they continue with a voting marathon forced by the Conservatives, after sneaking in bites of burgers and Christmas card-writing overnight.

The non-stop voting on 135 spending measures, which is happening both in person and online, began at 6 p.m. on Thursday and has pushed other agenda items off the table until next week.

Conservative House leader Andrew Scheer says his party will not let up unless the government removes federal carbon pricing from all home heating, farmers’ activities and First Nations.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau sat in the House overnight for the votes, and when asked today whether he’d “axe the tax,” as Tory Leader Pierre Poilievre puts it, he said he wouldn’t.

Government House leader Karina Gould says what the Tories are doing is silly and will not accomplish anything.

By the time voting is expected to end this evening, MPs will have been at it for more than 24 hours, with many of them staying awake overnight by reading books, eating McDonald's, watching TV shows on their tablets or scrolling on Instagram and YouTube.