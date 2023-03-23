U.S. President Joe Biden is set to make his first official visit to Canada on Thursday.Andrew Harnik/The Associated Press

U.S. President Joe Biden is set to make his first official visit to Canada this week. Mr. Biden, along with First Lady Jill Biden, will arrive in Ottawa on Thursday and will make an address to Parliament on Friday.

Every president since Franklin Roosevelt, apart from Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter, has visited Canada during their time in office. Traditionally, the visit happens within the first few months of the president taking office. But COVID-19 restrictions and the war in Ukraine has delayed Mr. Biden’s Canadian visit until more than two years into his term.

Here’s what you need to know about Mr. Biden’s two-day visit.

The basics

When is Joe Biden set to visit Canada?

Joe Biden will be in Ottawa on March 23 and 24. It is his first official visit to Canada since becoming president in January, 2021.

What is the tentative schedule for his two-day visit?

Thursday:

The Bidens and their delegation are set to land in Ottawa on Air Force One on Thursday evening and will be greeted by a welcoming delegation of Canadian officials.

Mr. Biden will hold his first meeting with Governor-General Mary Simon upon arriving at the Ottawa airport.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau will host the Bidens at Rideau Cottage for a private gathering at their residence.

Friday:

Mr. Biden and Mr. Trudeau will have bilateral meeting.

The visit will then extend to a wider meeting between Mr. Biden, his delegation, Mr. Trudeau and Canadian ministers, including Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly, Defence Minister Anita Anand and Trade Minister Mary Ng.

Mr. Biden will give a speech to Parliament by mid-afternoon.

Mr. Biden and Mr. Trudeau will answer questions from the parliamentary press gallery and White House reporters for a joint media availability.

A formal dinner will be held for the President and First Lady at the Aviation and Space Museum, where hundreds of dignitaries, including Canadian ministers, MPs, ambassadors and Indigenous representatives, have been invited.

What key issues are on the agenda?

Mr. Biden and Mr. Trudeau are expected to hold informal and formal discussions on a number of pressing issues, including:

trade;

climate change;

irregular immigration into Canada by the Roxham Road crossing;

Arctic security;

the humanitarian and political crisis in Haiti;

the war in Ukraine;

Chinese and foreign interference;

the recent turmoil in the banking world, such as the recent failure of Silicon Valley Bank.

The key themes

Migration, Roxham Road and the Safe Third Country Agreement

A family of asylum seekers from Colombia is met by RCMP officers after crossing the border at Roxham Road.Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

The Globe reports that the Trudeau government is hoping to push Joe Biden for progress on the issue of irregular migration from the U.S. into Canada during the President’s first official visit.

Mr. Trudeau is under increased pressure from the Quebec government to end the irregular migration at Roxham Road, an unofficial border crossing between New York and Quebec. Last year, almost 40,000 people arrived through the unofficial entry point.

Ottawa is expected to raise the solution of extending the Safe Third Country Agreement to the entire Canada-U.S. border, rather than only at official crossings. The agreement requires people to claim asylum in the first country they arrive in, allowing customs agents to turn them away from official Canada-U.S. entry points. The treaty doesn’t cover unofficial points of entry and asylum seekers often use this as a loophole.

Mr. Biden, on the other hand, has made it clear that he’s looking for support on migration, as The Globe’s Campbell Clark wrote in a March 19 column:

“Mr. Biden has his own, bigger issue on his southern border. He has made it clear that he is looking for allies in the hemisphere to work on issues of migration, build capacity in Central American countries, and create ‘legal pathways’ into their countries. That broader issue of migration in the hemisphere has a lot to do with Roxham Road, too.”

In Ottawa on Wednesday, Mr. Trudeau and Immigration Minister Sean Fraser both dropped hints that there will be an announcement on the matter as part of Mr. Biden’s visit.

Canada’s defence spending on NORAD and security

A suspected Chinese spy balloon drifts to the ocean after being shot down off the U.S. coast on Feb. 4.RANDALL HILL/Reuters

Another expected focus of Biden’s visit is defence issues – particularly Canadian spending to upgrade NORAD, the joint U.S.-Canada command protecting North American airspace, in the wake of a recent Chinese spy balloon seen floating over North America.

The Globe reports that the White House wants Canada to spend more and act faster to modernize NORAD, but Canada’s position is that Ottawa has already announced significant investments in defence spending.

Last year, Defence Minister Anita Anand announced a $4.9-billion commitment over six years to upgrade air defences to address the growing threat posed by hypersonic missiles and advanced cruise missile technology developed by China and Russia. However, it has not yet disclosed how quickly that money will roll out.

The U.S. also wants to ensure that the upgrades are made in time for the delivery of Canada’s newly purchased F-35s. The first of those fighter jets are scheduled to arrive in 2026.

The impact of Bills C-11 and C-18 on U.S. companies

U.S. trade associations say that Canada’s online news and online streaming bills will disproportionately target U.S. companies like Google and Facebook.Ng Han Guan/The Associated Press

During his visit, Mr. Biden is also being urged to escalate U.S. concerns about the impact of two Canadian bills – C-18 and C-11 – on Google, Facebook, Netflix, Disney+ and Amazon Prime.

U.S. trade associations say that Canada’s online news and online streaming bills will disproportionately target U.S. companies. Meanwhile, U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai has expressed disquiet about the bills’ financial implications for U.S. companies in meetings with Canada’s Trade Minister Mary Ng.

Bill C-18, or the online news bill, now being discussed in the Senate, would make Facebook and Google compensate Canadian news outlets for publishing and linking to their work.

or the online news bill, now being discussed in the Senate, would make Facebook and Google compensate Canadian news outlets for publishing and linking to their work. Bill C-11, the online streaming bill, would make streaming platforms such as Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime and YouTube promote Canadian films, TV and music, and contribute financially to Canada’s cultural industries.

Officials from the Prime Minister’s Office have confirmed that the disputes would be among the issues discussed during the visit.

The implications of Buy America policies on Canada

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union address on Feb. 7, in Washington.Alex Brandon/The Associated Press

Another key focus of Biden’s visit in Canada will be his emphasis on Buy America and how that will affect the Canadian trade market.

In the first few months of his presidency, Mr. Biden announced stronger Buy American provisions that would require goods bought by the U.S. federal government – from vehicles to construction materials – to contain 75 per cent U.S.-made content by 2029.

In his 2023 State of the Union address, Mr. Biden strengthened the policy by requiring the use of American-made manufacturing products such as lumber, glass, drywall and fibre optic cable in all government infrastructure projects.

The Globe and Mail reports that Canada will seek to ensure domestic businesses are not affected by Mr. Biden’s latest push to advance Buy America policies, which could block Canadian businesses from accessing certain sectors of the American market.

Instead, Ottawa is hoping that Canada can be included in renewed Buy America provisions to ensure Canadian exporters still have access to the U.S. market.

Inflation Reduction Act and spurring a clean economy

Ms. Freeland has said Ottawa will roll out more initiatives to spur a clean economy in next week’s federal budget.NICK IWANYSHYN/The Canadian Press

Another key question for Canada is how it will respond to the Inflation Reduction Act, a US$369-billion spending package brought in by the Biden administration, to spur the transition to the clean economy.

The Inflation Reduction Act, signed into law last August by Mr. Biden, invests in everything from critical minerals to battery manufacturing, electric vehicles, and clean electricity, including hydrogen.

Canadian climate groups have been urging Ottawa to pursue a “made-in-Canada” response to U.S. clean energy incentives.

On Monday, Mr. Freeland signalled that the March 28 budget will include ways to keep Canada competitive as countries transition their economies to cleaner energy and technologies. She also highlighted the role Canada can play with the U.S. economy in a pre-budget speech.

“Our allies are moving quickly to friendshore their economies and build their critical supply chains through democracies like Canada’s,” she said. “From energy to critical minerals, Canadian workers can be the ones to provide our allies with the resources they need.”

With reports from Adrian Morrow, Marieke Walsh, Bill Curry and The Canadian Press.

